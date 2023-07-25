Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Yankees on Tuesday, July 25

The New York Mets take on the New York Yankees in the first game of a two-game series on Tuesday, July 25. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. Justin Verlander (4-5, 3.47 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets, and Domingo German (5-8, 4.52 ERA) will pitch for the Yankees.

The Mets are -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Yankees coming in at -105. The total is set at 8.5.

Mets-Yankees picks: Tuesday, July 25

Injury report

Mets

Out: OF Starling Marte (migraines), INF Luis Guillorme (calf)

Yankees

Day-to-day: 2B Gleybar Torres (hip)

Out: OF Aaron Judge (toe), C Jose Trevino (wrist), 3B Josh Donaldson (calf), OF Willie Calhoun (quad)

Starting pitchers

Justin Verlander vs. Domingo German

Verlander has looked excellent this month, keeping an ERA of 2.08 for July. In his latest start, he had his longest outing of the month, staying eight innings on the mound against the White Sox. He recorded seven strikeouts. Earlier this year, he held the Yankees to one earned run in six innings.

German has been shaky since he made headlines with his June no-hitter. His latest start saw him concede five earned runs in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels. He recorded nine strikeouts in the loss. German has not yet pitched against the Mets this season.

Over/Under pick

The Mets and Yankees both average around the same amount of runs per game, though the Yankees have looked stronger as of late. The last time these two teams had a two-game series in June, the totals were 7 and 13. Verlander was the pitcher for the lower total game, so I’m going with the under here again. He should be able to limit the Yankees.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Verlander is a significantly stronger and more consistent pitcher than German is. The Yankees have a very strong bullpen, but if the Mets’ lineup can take advantage of German early on, they should be able to have a comfortable margin when the relievers come out. Verlander has limited this Yankees lineup before and can do it again.

Pick: Mets -115