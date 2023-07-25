Picks, predictions for Marlins vs. Rays on Tuesday, July 25

The Miami Marlins take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the first game of a two-game series on Tuesday, July 25. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from Tropicana Field. Edward Cabrera (5-5, 4.50 ERA) will take the mound for the Marlins, and Tyler Glasnow (3-3, 3.62 ERA) will pitch for the Rays.

The Rays are -205 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Marlins coming in at +175. The total is set at 7.5.

Marlins-Rays picks: Tuesday, July 25

Injury report

Rays

Out: C Francisco Mejia (knee), INF Taylor Walls (oblique)

Marlins

Out: LHP Andrew Nardi (tricep), OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (oblique), OF Avisail Garcia (back), RHP Matt Barnes (hip)

Starting pitchers

Edward Cabrera vs. Tyler Glasnow

Glasnow had a shaky start to July, but has looked solid in his last three starts. Over 18.2 innings in those three starts, he has conceded four earned runs and recorded 24 strikeouts. He has a 2.59 ERA for the month.

Cabrera’s latest start saw him go up against the Cardinals. He lasted five innings on the mound. He allowed one earned run on a home run and recorded six strikeouts. This marks his only start of July.

Over/Under pick

Glasnow should be able to keep the already low-scoring Miami offense to a low run count. The Rays average fourth in the league in runs per game, but I don’t think that they’ll get enough support from the Marlins to push it over the edge here, even with the low total.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

Both teams have been struggling lately. The Marlins recently snapped an eight-game losing streak, and the Rays fell 3-1 in Baltimore in their last series. However, I like the Rays here. The Marlins picked up some speed mid-season, but the Rays have been a more consistent team. Glasnow goes up against a Miami offense that averages near the bottom of the MLB in runs per game, and Cabrera might be a bit rusty.

Pick: Rays -205