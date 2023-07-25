Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Phillies on Tuesday, July 25

The Baltimore Orioles take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday, July 25. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from Ctizens Bank Park. Kyle Gibson (9-6, 4.76 ERA) will take the mound for the Orioles, and Taijuan Walker (11-4, 4.11 ERA) will pitch for the Phillies.

The Phillies are -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Orioles coming in at +105. The total is set at 9.5.

Orioles-Phillies picks: Tuesday, July 25

Injury report

Orioles

Out: OF Cedric Mullins (groin), RP Keegan Akin (back), RP Austin Voth (elbow)

Phillies

Out: RP Jose Alvarado (elbow), RP Seranthony Dominguez (oblique), OF Cristian Pache (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Taijuan Walker vs. Kyle Gibson

Walker had an excellent June, with an ERA of 1.50 for the month, but has struggled a bit more in July. He allowed four earned runs in six innings in his latest start, recording six strikeouts. Over 18 innings pitched this month, he has conceded 10 runs and recorded 17 strikeouts.

Gibson has struggled at home as of late. In his most recent home start, he conceded five runs in five innings and struck out just a single batter. Before that, he allowed six runs in 4.2 innings and five in three innings in his previous two home starts.

Over/Under pick

Monday’s total was five. However, with how Gibson has been pitching at home lately, I think we’re going to see a higher-scoring game from the Philadelphia side in tonight’s matchup. The Orioles, who average in the top-10 in MLB in runs per game, should be able to find home a few times as well.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Orioles took the first game of the series, 3-2. However, with Gibson on the home mound, I like the Phillies to take this one. If Walker can inch back toward his June levels of play here, he should be able to hold off Baltimore’s batting lineup. The Phillies need to get back on track, and this is a great opportunity to start.

Pick: Phillies -125