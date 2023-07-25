Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

The junior featherweight gets a Tuesday morning spotlight this week as Stephen Fulton and Naoya Inoue face off in Tokyo. Fulton is putting his WBC and WBO titles on the line during an ESPN+ card that gets started at 4:30 a.m. Fulton and Inoue are expected to hit the ring at approximately 8 a.m.

Inoue is No. 2 in most pound-for-pound rankings and is moving up from bantamweight in an attempt to win a title in a fourth weight class. Fulton is the champ, but is an underdog in the bout. Fulton is +285 to win the fight while Inoue is -380 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The favored fight outcome is an Inoue stoppage at -110, while an Inoue decision is +225. If Fulton springs the upset, a decision win is +400 and a stoppage is +1100. Inoue has 21 knockouts in 24 bouts while Fulton has only eight in 21 bouts.

We’ll be providing full round-by-round coverage throughout the bout until a winner is determined. We’ll have scoring, highlights, and the final result when the bout wraps.

Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue round-by-round results

