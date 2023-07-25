Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, July 25

It’s a streamer’s paradise around MLB on Tuesday, with plenty of options to choose from for those fishing for starting pitchers on the waiver wire. Sure, there’s also star power at the top, with George Kirby and Pablo Lopez dueling in Minnesota and Justin Verlander looking to dominate the Yankees once again, but beyond that, more than two-thirds of the scheduled starters today could return value. Our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to dive into the whole slate and tell you who to start, who to sit and who to stream.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, July 25

Pitchers to stream

Edward Cabrera, Miami Marlins — Cabrera missed over a month with a shoulder injury, but he looked no worse for wear in his return this past week, spinning five innings of one-run ball while striking out six against the St. Louis Cardinals. The righty did walk three batters, which has always been his bugaboo: his walk rate is in the third percentile of all starters. Still, his stuff is electric, with a 90th-percentile whiff rate and 84th-percentile K rate, giving him as much upside as just about anyone you could reasonably find on the waiver wire. He’d started to get the command issues under control before he got hurt, and a matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays’ struggling offense this week shouldn’t be too tough.

Griffin Canning, Los Angeles Angels — Canning’s complement of breakers were on full display as he carved up the Yankees for 12 strikeouts and just two runs allowed over 5.2 innings last time out. The righty combines strikeout upside with a reasonably high floor — he’s allowed more than three runs just twice over his last 10 starts — and he could go off in his first start of the week against the lowly Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

Kyle Hendricks, Chicago Cubs — Hendricks got back on track last time out, rebounding from a couple of rough outings with six one-run innings against the Washington Nationals. When his command and changeup are on, he’s proven that he can still be a very effective pitcher, and the crosstown White Sox have had all sorts of trouble with right-handed pitching of late (27th in team wRC+ against righties in July).

