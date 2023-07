Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 3M Open

The first round of the 2023 3M Open tees off on Thursday, July 27 from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. Last year’s winner, Tony Finau, returns to the field, as do both 2022 runners-up, Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im.

Finau opens as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1200. Cameron Young comes in at +1400, with Im at +1800 and Justin Thomas at +2000.

The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 7:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Thursday Featured Groups:

8:18 a.m. ET: Nick Hardy, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

8:29 a.m. ET: Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama

8:40 a.m. ET: Vincent Norrman, Mackenzie Hughes, Sungjae Im

1:43 p.m. ET: Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, KH Lee

1:54 p.m. ET: Joel Dahmen, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland

2:05 p.m. ET: Emiliano Grillo, JT Poston, Cameron Champ

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 3M Open on Thursday.