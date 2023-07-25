Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 3M Open

The 3M Open tees off from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota this week. Tony Finau, the 2022 winner, opens as the favorite at +1200 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, and 2022 runner-up Sungjae Im also join the field.

The forecast calls for some hot temperatures in Minnesota this week, getting up to a high of 99°F on the Thursday of the tournament. The chance of precipitation hovers around 25% all week, but we don’t expect any serious delays or effects from the weather this week.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 3M Open starting Thursday, July 27 and ending Sunday, July 30.

Thursday, July 27

Hi 99°, Low 69°: Partly cloudy, 24% chance of precipitation, 9 MPH winds

Friday, July 28

Hi 92°, Low 64°: Partly cloudy, 24% chance of precipitation, 10 MPH winds

Saturday, July 29

Hi 87°, Low 62°: Partly cloudy, 16% chance of precipitation, 10 MPH winds

Sunday, July 30

Hi 86°, Low 61°: Partly cloudy, 24% chance of precipitation, 10 MPH winds