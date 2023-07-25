Who won last year’s 3M Open?

The 2023 3M Open will be held at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30. Last year’s winner, Tony Finau, returns to the field to compete against the likes of Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, and Sungjae Im.

Finau finished at -17 last year, a comfortable three strokes ahead of runners-up Im and Emiliano Grillo, both of whom will head back to Minnesota this week. Finau also opens as the favorite this week, installed at +1200 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Im comes in at +1800, and Grillo is set at +2500. Cameron Champ, who won in 2021, is installed at +7500.

Just two tournaments remain before the FedExCup standings are set in stone and the TOUR Championship begins. The 3M and the Wyndham Championship are the last two chances for golfers to earn FedExCup points this season.

Thomas, who is set at +2000, will need a strong performance this week or next to qualify for the TOUR Championship.