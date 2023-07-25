Full field for 2023 3M Open

The 3M Open tees off this week from TPC Twin Cities just outside Minneapolis, Minnesota. This marks one of just two remaining tournaments before the PGA TOUR Championship begins.

Justin Thomas headlines the field, largely because he does not currently rank high enough in the FedExCup standings to qualify for this year’s championships. He will need a solid performance this week to boost his points. Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Young all head to the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes this week, as well.

Last year’s winner, Tony Finau, returns to the 3M field this year and opens as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Finau is set at +1200, with Young following at +1400. Thomas is installed at +2000.

Sepp Straka, Ludvig Aberg, and Emiliano Grillo will all join the field this week.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 3M Open teeing off Thursday, July 27.

2023 3M Open field