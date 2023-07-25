Full field for 2023 3M Open

The 3M Open tees off this week from TPC Twin Cities just outside Minneapolis, Minnesota. This marks one of just two remaining tournaments before the PGA TOUR Championship begins.
Justin Thomas headlines the field, largely because he does not currently rank high enough in the FedExCup standings to qualify for this year’s championships. He will need a solid performance this week to boost his points. Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Young all head to the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes this week, as well.
Last year’s winner, Tony Finau, returns to the 3M field this year and opens as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Finau is set at +1200, with Young following at +1400. Thomas is installed at +2000.
Sepp Straka, Ludvig Aberg, and Emiliano Grillo will all join the field this week.
Here is the complete field for the 2023 3M Open teeing off Thursday, July 27.
2023 3M Open field
2023 3M Open Field
|Player
|FedEx Cup Rank
|OWGR
|Ludvig Aberg
|147
|302
|Tyson Alexander
|106
|227
|Ryan Armour
|152
|372
|Aaron Baddeley
|109
|290
|Sam Bennett
|-
|358
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|102
|93
|Zac Blair
|99
|108
|Ryan Brehm
|181
|472
|Jonathan Byrd
|178
|514
|Frankie Capan III
|-
|406
|Cameron Champ
|137
|262
|Kevin Chappell
|174
|542
|Stewart Cink
|173
|258
|Eric Cole
|43
|74
|Chad Collins
|-
|-
|Trevor Cone
|159
|342
|Austin Cook
|170
|461
|MJ Daffue
|114
|166
|Joel Dahmen
|81
|141
|Cam Davis
|77
|56
|Zecheng Dou
|122
|171
|Jason Dufner
|187
|654
|Tyler Duncan
|113
|210
|Nico Echavarria
|97
|322
|Austin Eckroat
|65
|77
|Harrison Endycott
|124
|284
|Tony Finau
|10
|19
|Ryan Fox
|-
|40
|Dylan Frittelli
|156
|281
|Daniel Gale
|-
|762
|Brice Garnett
|160
|385
|Alex Gaugert
|-
|-
|Brian Gay
|204
|925
|Ryan Gerard
|-
|170
|Doug Ghim
|116
|188
|Michael Gligic
|207
|488
|Lucas Glover
|107
|112
|Will Gordon
|89
|133
|Tano Goya
|158
|456
|Brent Grant
|163
|380
|Cody Gribble
|141
|400
|Ben Griffin
|68
|113
|Lanto Griffin
|199
|237
|Emiliano Grillo
|23
|36
|Chesson Hadley
|132
|223
|Adam Hadwin
|37
|55
|James Hahn
|162
|280
|Paul Haley II
|133
|163
|Harry Hall
|84
|129
|Nick Hardy
|50
|149
|Scott Harrington
|186
|600
|David Hearn
|-
|-
|Jim Herman
|196
|630
|Kramer Hickok
|140
|312
|Garrick Higgo
|78
|157
|Harry Higgs
|128
|293
|Derek Hitchner
|-
|-
|Lee Hodges
|74
|110
|Charley Hoffman
|154
|376
|Noah Hofman
|-
|-
|Tom Hoge
|46
|41
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|-
|100
|Billy Horschel
|119
|47
|Beau Hossler
|62
|116
|Mark Hubbard
|55
|84
|Mackenzie Hughes
|44
|76
|Sungjae Im
|35
|27
|Stephan Jaeger
|61
|105
|Michael Kim
|87
|134
|S.H. Kim
|82
|148
|Patton Kizzire
|117
|232
|Russell Knox
|139
|246
|Satoshi Kodaira
|180
|352
|Kelly Kraft
|201
|506
|Matt Kuchar
|56
|58
|Peter Kuest
|-
|326
|Martin Laird
|157
|266
|Andrew Landry
|211
|651
|Nate Lashley
|88
|187
|Hank Lebioda
|197
|656
|K.H. Lee
|70
|54
|Thomas Lehman
|-
|-
|David Lipsky
|93
|150
|Adam Long
|143
|275
|Justin Lower
|96
|194
|Peter Malnati
|112
|204
|Ben Martin
|105
|202
|Hideki Matsuyama
|54
|29
|Brandon Matthews
|188
|503
|Max McGreevy
|185
|424
|Troy Merritt
|130
|192
|Keith Mitchell
|66
|64
|Taylor Montgomery
|47
|69
|Ryan Moore
|144
|398
|Trey Mullinax
|125
|115
|Grayson Murray
|161
|160
|Matt NeSmith
|57
|111
|S.Y. Noh
|155
|523
|Alex Noren
|110
|63
|Henrik Norlander
|136
|428
|Vincent Norrman
|59
|164
|Andrew Novak
|101
|259
|Augusto Núñez
|168
|307
|Sean O'Hair
|153
|516
|Kaito Onishi
|-
|272
|Ryan Palmer
|151
|182
|C.T. Pan
|118
|144
|Taylor Pendrith
|108
|114
|Cameron Percy
|146
|321
|Scott Piercy
|129
|289
|J.T. Poston
|60
|51
|Aaron Rai
|58
|96
|Chad Ramey
|111
|177
|Chez Reavie
|91
|79
|Doc Redman
|164
|439
|Patrick Rodgers
|38
|75
|Eric Rolland
|-
|-
|Kevin Roy
|169
|412
|Sam Ryder
|69
|128
|Matti Schmid
|177
|315
|Matthias Schwab
|145
|399
|Robby Shelton
|86
|135
|Greyson Sigg
|100
|209
|Austin Smotherman
|131
|277
|Brandt Snedeker
|221
|750
|J.J. Spaun
|63
|82
|Sam Stevens
|64
|124
|Sepp Straka
|15
|25
|Robert Streb
|192
|479
|Kevin Streelman
|120
|151
|Brian Stuard
|194
|532
|Justin Suh
|76
|70
|Preston Summerhays
|-
|-
|Adam Svensson
|36
|67
|Callum Tarren
|95
|153
|Ben Taylor
|67
|119
|Sahith Theegala
|32
|35
|Justin Thomas
|75
|24
|Davis Thompson
|72
|101
|Martin Trainer
|172
|579
|Kevin Tway
|142
|362
|Erik van Rooyen
|127
|195
|Caleb VanArragon
|-
|-
|Jimmy Walker
|121
|239
|Matt Wallace
|79
|136
|Nick Watney
|191
|680
|Trevor Werbylo
|184
|451
|Richy Werenski
|138
|464
|Kyle Westmoreland
|200
|518
|Gary Woodland
|90
|72
|Brandon Wu
|53
|88
|Dylan Wu
|103
|241
|Cameron Young
|41
|15
|Carson Young
|104
|214
|Kevin Yu
|94
|175
|Carl Yuan
|149
|158
|Chris Stroud
|165
|539
|Sung Kang
|190
|610
|Jonas Blixt
|193
|671
|Wesley Bryan
|189
|777
|William McGirt
|198
|549
|Ricky Barnes
|203
|-
|Geoff Ogilvy
|206
|937
|Tommy Gainey
|212
|650
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|214
|-
|Greg Chalmers
|216
|-