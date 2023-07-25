 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full field for 2023 3M Open

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2023 3M Open.

By Grace McDermott
3M Open - Final Round Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The 3M Open tees off this week from TPC Twin Cities just outside Minneapolis, Minnesota. This marks one of just two remaining tournaments before the PGA TOUR Championship begins.

Justin Thomas headlines the field, largely because he does not currently rank high enough in the FedExCup standings to qualify for this year’s championships. He will need a solid performance this week to boost his points. Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Young all head to the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes this week, as well.

Last year’s winner, Tony Finau, returns to the 3M field this year and opens as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Finau is set at +1200, with Young following at +1400. Thomas is installed at +2000.

Sepp Straka, Ludvig Aberg, and Emiliano Grillo will all join the field this week.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 3M Open teeing off Thursday, July 27.

2023 3M Open field

2023 3M Open Field

Player FedEx Cup Rank OWGR
Player FedEx Cup Rank OWGR
Ludvig Aberg 147 302
Tyson Alexander 106 227
Ryan Armour 152 372
Aaron Baddeley 109 290
Sam Bennett - 358
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 102 93
Zac Blair 99 108
Ryan Brehm 181 472
Jonathan Byrd 178 514
Frankie Capan III - 406
Cameron Champ 137 262
Kevin Chappell 174 542
Stewart Cink 173 258
Eric Cole 43 74
Chad Collins - -
Trevor Cone 159 342
Austin Cook 170 461
MJ Daffue 114 166
Joel Dahmen 81 141
Cam Davis 77 56
Zecheng Dou 122 171
Jason Dufner 187 654
Tyler Duncan 113 210
Nico Echavarria 97 322
Austin Eckroat 65 77
Harrison Endycott 124 284
Tony Finau 10 19
Ryan Fox - 40
Dylan Frittelli 156 281
Daniel Gale - 762
Brice Garnett 160 385
Alex Gaugert - -
Brian Gay 204 925
Ryan Gerard - 170
Doug Ghim 116 188
Michael Gligic 207 488
Lucas Glover 107 112
Will Gordon 89 133
Tano Goya 158 456
Brent Grant 163 380
Cody Gribble 141 400
Ben Griffin 68 113
Lanto Griffin 199 237
Emiliano Grillo 23 36
Chesson Hadley 132 223
Adam Hadwin 37 55
James Hahn 162 280
Paul Haley II 133 163
Harry Hall 84 129
Nick Hardy 50 149
Scott Harrington 186 600
David Hearn - -
Jim Herman 196 630
Kramer Hickok 140 312
Garrick Higgo 78 157
Harry Higgs 128 293
Derek Hitchner - -
Lee Hodges 74 110
Charley Hoffman 154 376
Noah Hofman - -
Tom Hoge 46 41
Nicolai Hojgaard - 100
Billy Horschel 119 47
Beau Hossler 62 116
Mark Hubbard 55 84
Mackenzie Hughes 44 76
Sungjae Im 35 27
Stephan Jaeger 61 105
Michael Kim 87 134
S.H. Kim 82 148
Patton Kizzire 117 232
Russell Knox 139 246
Satoshi Kodaira 180 352
Kelly Kraft 201 506
Matt Kuchar 56 58
Peter Kuest - 326
Martin Laird 157 266
Andrew Landry 211 651
Nate Lashley 88 187
Hank Lebioda 197 656
K.H. Lee 70 54
Thomas Lehman - -
David Lipsky 93 150
Adam Long 143 275
Justin Lower 96 194
Peter Malnati 112 204
Ben Martin 105 202
Hideki Matsuyama 54 29
Brandon Matthews 188 503
Max McGreevy 185 424
Troy Merritt 130 192
Keith Mitchell 66 64
Taylor Montgomery 47 69
Ryan Moore 144 398
Trey Mullinax 125 115
Grayson Murray 161 160
Matt NeSmith 57 111
S.Y. Noh 155 523
Alex Noren 110 63
Henrik Norlander 136 428
Vincent Norrman 59 164
Andrew Novak 101 259
Augusto Núñez 168 307
Sean O'Hair 153 516
Kaito Onishi - 272
Ryan Palmer 151 182
C.T. Pan 118 144
Taylor Pendrith 108 114
Cameron Percy 146 321
Scott Piercy 129 289
J.T. Poston 60 51
Aaron Rai 58 96
Chad Ramey 111 177
Chez Reavie 91 79
Doc Redman 164 439
Patrick Rodgers 38 75
Eric Rolland - -
Kevin Roy 169 412
Sam Ryder 69 128
Matti Schmid 177 315
Matthias Schwab 145 399
Robby Shelton 86 135
Greyson Sigg 100 209
Austin Smotherman 131 277
Brandt Snedeker 221 750
J.J. Spaun 63 82
Sam Stevens 64 124
Sepp Straka 15 25
Robert Streb 192 479
Kevin Streelman 120 151
Brian Stuard 194 532
Justin Suh 76 70
Preston Summerhays - -
Adam Svensson 36 67
Callum Tarren 95 153
Ben Taylor 67 119
Sahith Theegala 32 35
Justin Thomas 75 24
Davis Thompson 72 101
Martin Trainer 172 579
Kevin Tway 142 362
Erik van Rooyen 127 195
Caleb VanArragon - -
Jimmy Walker 121 239
Matt Wallace 79 136
Nick Watney 191 680
Trevor Werbylo 184 451
Richy Werenski 138 464
Kyle Westmoreland 200 518
Gary Woodland 90 72
Brandon Wu 53 88
Dylan Wu 103 241
Cameron Young 41 15
Carson Young 104 214
Kevin Yu 94 175
Carl Yuan 149 158
Chris Stroud 165 539
Sung Kang 190 610
Jonas Blixt 193 671
Wesley Bryan 189 777
William McGirt 198 549
Ricky Barnes 203 -
Geoff Ogilvy 206 937
Tommy Gainey 212 650
Ted Potter, Jr. 214 -
Greg Chalmers 216 -

More From DraftKings Network