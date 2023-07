Opening and current odds for the 2023 3M Open

The 3M Open outside Minneapolis tees off this week, and it marks the end of the major season and the beginning of the race to the TOUR Championship. Just two tournaments remain before the start of the FedExCup playoff events in August. Justin Thomas has played in the last seven TOUR Championships, but will need a good week here to ensure he qualifies.

Thomas is joined in the field by Tony Finau, who won the 3M in 2022. Cameron Young, Sungjae Im, and Hideki Matsuyama are a few more of the big names that will head to TPC Twin Cities this week.

Finau opened as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1200, with Young following at +1400. Im and Matsuyama both started at +1800, with Thomas coming in at +2000 after a brutal Open Championship performance last week.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds and current odds for the 2023 3M Open, which tees off on Thursday, July 27.