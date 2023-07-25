What would the Red Sox need to give up in a Shohei Ohtani trade?

The trade deadline is now just over a week away, and one question is on the minds of every contending team: Will the Los Angeles Angels really deal two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani? It seemed unfathomable just a month or so ago, and it’s still hard to see it happening as long as the team hangs on to even a sliver of hope in the AL playoff picture (this week’s sweep of the New York Yankees certainly helped on that front).

But with L.A. still three back in the loss column of the final Wild Card spot — and with a 13.2% chance to make the postseason, per Fangraphs — it’s not inconceivable that one bad week could have the team changing course. At the very least, they appear to be preparing for the possibility:

Sources: The Angels are not close to a decision on whether to trade Shohei Ohtani. They’re likely to wait until the final 24-48 hours before the Aug. 1 deadline. Teams continue to contact the Angels and express interest in Ohtani, because why wouldn’t they? @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 20, 2023

So we’ll prepare for it too. We’ve already ranked the most likely landing spots in the event that Ohtani gets dealt, and now we’re going to take a look at what the teams toward the top of that list would have to give up in order to land the presumptive AL MVP. Any Ohtani trade would inevitably be a delicate dance — as amazing as he is, he’s also headed for free agency this winter, which is sure to dampen his value at least a bit — but let’s see what we can come up with.

Up next: the Boston Red Sox, whose 12-5 record in the month of July has them suddenly looking like buyers as we approach the trade deadline. Granted, there’s a long way from “buyers” to “ponying up for Shohei Ohtani,” but Boston’s farm system is looking much improved under GM Chaim Bloom, and you can never underestimate the value of getting a head start on pitching Ohtani as he gets set to become a free agent this winter. The Red Sox may not be the likeliest landing spot, but they could certainly use another starting pitcher for the stretch run, and this is a market that’s always looking to make a splash. So, what might a hypothetical Ohtani deal look like? Let’s break it down. (All prospect rankings courtesy of MLB Pipeline.)

Potential Shohei Ohtani trades: Boston Red Sox

Trade #1

Red Sox get: Shohei Ohtani

Angels get: OF/SS Ceddanne Rafaela (No. 2 org prospect, No. 80 overall), 2B Nick Yorke (No. 3 org prospect, No. 84 overall), OF Miguel Bleis (No. 4 org prospect, No. 85 overall), LHP Brandon Walter (No. 8 org prospect)

This would really take a chunk out of the top of Boston’s farm system, but what are prospect for if not to land you arguably the most talented player in the history of the game? None of Rafaela, Yorke, Bleis or Walter profile as a future star, but that’s three potential plus regulars for the Angels to plug into their lineup for years to come — plus the lefty Walter, who gives L.A. the sort of mid-rotation prospect they’ve totally failed to develop themselves over the last few years.

Trade #2

Red Sox get: Shohei Ohtani

Angels get: SS Marcelo Mayer (No. 1 org prospect, No. 3 overall)

You can hear the screams of Boston fans from here, but the fact that both fan bases would likely feel a little bit upset by this means it’s at least in the ballpark of a fair swap. Yes, Ohtani is only a rental, but he’s a generational rental — with, again, the chance to pitch him on sticking around for the long haul with a deep postseason run. Mayer is one of the most promising young talents in the game, a difference-maker both offensively and defensively at shortstop and maybe the single best building block the Angels could hope to land in exchange for their two-way star.