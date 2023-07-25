What would the Giants need to give up in a Shohei Ohtani trade?

The trade deadline is now just over a week away, and one question is on the minds of every contending team: Will the Los Angeles Angels really deal two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani? It seemed unfathomable just a month or so ago, and it’s still hard to see it happening as long as the team hangs on to even a sliver of hope in the AL playoff picture (this week’s sweep of the New York Yankees certainly helped on that front).

But with L.A. still three back in the loss column of the final Wild Card spot — and with a 13.2% chance to make the postseason, per Fangraphs — it’s not inconceivable that one bad week could have the team changing course. At the very least, they appear to be preparing for the possibility:

Sources: The Angels are not close to a decision on whether to trade Shohei Ohtani. They’re likely to wait until the final 24-48 hours before the Aug. 1 deadline. Teams continue to contact the Angels and express interest in Ohtani, because why wouldn’t they? @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 20, 2023

So we’ll prepare for it too. We’ve already ranked the most likely landing spots in the event that Ohtani gets dealt, and now we’re going to take a look at what the teams toward the top of that list would have to give up in order to land the presumptive AL MVP. Any Ohtani trade would inevitably be a delicate dance — as amazing as he is, he’s also headed for free agency this winter, which is sure to dampen his value at least a bit — but let’s see what we can come up with.

Next up: the San Francisco Giants, who entered this season without real postseason expectations — thanks, largely, to several failed attempts (Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa) to land the foundational superstar Farhan Zaidi and Co. have long sought. But now the team finds itself with another chance, smack in the midst of both the NL West and NL Wild Card races and with the biggest star of them all potentially on the trading block.

The last time San Fran was a buyer, back in 2021, Zaidi made a splash by acquiring Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs. The bidding for Ohtani figures to be on another level entirely, but the Giants are motivated to contend, boast some intriguing young talent in both the Majors and Minors and have a gaping hole to fill in their starting rotation alongside Logan Webb and Alex Cobb. They’ll almost certainly be among the most aggressive bidders for Ohtani when he becomes a free agent this winter, so why not get a head start on your sales pitch — and make a run at a World Series? Let’s break down what a deal for the two-way superstar might look like.

Potential Shohei Ohtani trades: San Francisco Giants

Trade #1

Giants get: Shohei Ohtani

Angels get: SS/3B Marco Luciano (No. 2 org prospect, No. 15 overall), LHP Carson Whisenhunt (No. 4 org prospect, No. 93 overall), LHP/1B Reggie Crawford (No. 8 org prospect), C Joey Bart, DH Joc Pederson

Any scenario in which the Giants hold on to top Triple-A lefty Kyle Harrison and young outfielder Luis Matos has to be considered a win, but the Angels still come out of this deal with plenty to build around. Luciano is among the best building blocks L.A. could hope to land in an Ohtani deal, a budding star with monster power and lightning-quick bat speed who could take over for Anthony Rendon as the team’s third baseman of the future. Whisenhunt has rocketed up prospect lists since being taken in the second round of the 2022 draft, while Crawford brings a sky-high ceiling as a left-handed pitcher with an electric arm but not a ton of experience after a limited college career.

Joey Bart has fallen behind Patrick Bailey on San Fran’s depth chart, but he still carries some prospect sheen, while Pederson becomes superfluous given Ohtani’s need to DH but is still a potent middle-of-the-order bat.

Trade #2

Giants get: Shohei Ohtani

Angels get: LHP Kyle Harrison (No. 1 org prospect, No. 11 overall), LHP/1B Reggie Crawford (No. 8 org prospect), OF Heliot Ramos (No. 18 org prospect), C Joey Bart, DH Joc Pederson

Of course, the one thing the Angels have been searching for over the past few years is young, homegrown pitching, so they might insist on the inclusion of Harrison, who has wipeout stuff but also serious command issues. If the Giants do decide that Ohtani’s worth parting with their top prospect, they could offer significantly less beyond him, adding a player in Ramos who’s been lost in San Fran’s outfield shuffle but was considered a top prospect himself not too long ago.