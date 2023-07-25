What would the Dodgers need to give up in a Shohei Ohtani trade?

The trade deadline is now just over a week away, and one question is on the minds of every contending team: Will the Los Angeles Angels really deal two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani? It seemed unfathomable just a month or so ago, and it’s still hard to see it happening as long as the team hangs on to even a sliver of hope in the AL playoff picture (this week’s sweep of the New York Yankees certainly helped on that front).

Related The case for and against trading Shohei Ohtani

But with L.A. still three back in the loss column of the final Wild Card spot — and with a 13.2% chance to make the postseason, per Fangraphs — it’s not inconceivable that one bad week could have the team changing course. At the very least, they appear to be preparing for the possibility:

Sources: The Angels are not close to a decision on whether to trade Shohei Ohtani. They’re likely to wait until the final 24-48 hours before the Aug. 1 deadline. Teams continue to contact the Angels and express interest in Ohtani, because why wouldn’t they? @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 20, 2023

So we’ll prepare for it too. We’ve already ranked the most likely landing spots in the event that Ohtani gets dealt, and now we’re going to take a look at what the teams toward the top of that list would have to give up in order to land the presumptive AL MVP. Any Ohtani trade would inevitably be a delicate dance — as amazing as he is, he’s also headed for free agency this winter, which is sure to dampen his value at least a bit — but let’s see what we can come up with.

Next up: the Los Angeles Dodgers, who may be considered the frontrunners to land Ohtani — given their deep farm system, even deeper pockets and penchant for big deadline splashes over the last few years — were they not the Angels’ hated crosstown rivals. It’s admittedly hard to see owner Arte Moreno letting Ohtani finally get to the postseason with L.A.’s other team, but baseball is a cold business, and right now the Angels need to be focused on landing the best deal possible as they look towards the future. By that metric, it’s hard to argue that the Dodgers aren’t one of the three or four teams best-positioned to put together an Ohtani deal. So let’s break down what that deal might look like.

Potential Shohei Ohtani trades: Los Angeles Dodgers

Trade #1

Dodgers get: Shohei Ohtani

Angels get: RHP Bobby Miller, C Diego Cartaya (No. 1 org prospect, No. 19 overall), INF Michael Busch (No. 2 org prospect, No. 34 overall), RHP Nick Frasso (No. 8 org prospect, No. 88 overall), OF Jonny Deluca (No. 19 org prospect)

It says a lot about the Dodgers system that this deal wouldn’t even touch half of L.A.’s current top-100 prospects. This team has as much young pitching depth as any in baseball, and the deal above gives them both an immediate starter in Miller as well as a highly-regarded prospect for down the line in Frasso. Cartaya might be the best catching prospect in baseball now that Francisco Alvarez has graduated, while Busch is ready to mash in the middle of a Major League lineup right now if he weren’t blocked by Max Muncy and Miguel Vargas.

Trade #2

Dodgers get: Shohei Ohtani, Anthony Rendon

Angels get: RHP Emmet Sheehan, C Dalton Rushing (No. 3 org prospect, No. 47 overall), INF Michael Busch, RHP Nick Nastrini (No. 9 org prospect)

Of course, if the Dodgers don’t want to dip quite so heavily into their prospect pool, they can utilize their other resource advantage: gobs and gobs of money. If the Angels do deal Ohtani, this becomes a full-on rebuild — and finding someone to take the $115 million+ left on Rendon’s deal off their books would be a huge relief. The Dodgers certainly have that sort of money, while Rendon (when healthy, which, yes, is a huge “if”) could slide in as the everyday third baseman while Max Muncy fills the current void at second. In exchange for taking on Rendon’s contract, the Dodgers could insist on a lighter prospect return.