Canada vs. Ireland picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Group B continues its second matchday of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup as Canada will take on Ireland on Wednesday morning. Kickoff is set for 8 a.m. ET from Perth Rectangular Stadium in Australia as Canada will look to stick firmly in the top half of the table with a win. You can catch all the action on FS1 or via livestream on foxsports.com and the Fox Sports App.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Canada v. Ireland

Date: Wednesday, July 26

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Universo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Canada: -150

Draw: +250

Ireland: +500

Moneyline pick: Canada -150

The Canadians underperformed in their opening match against Nigeria, ending in a 0-0 draw which felt like a positive result for the No. 40 ranked African side. Canada outshot the opposition 16-11 overall while controlling a commanding 68% of possessions, yet they were unable to find the back of the net to break the deadlock.

The Irish dropped their opening match of the group stage with a 1-0 loss to co-hosts Australia and will look to put in a better performance on Matchday 2. They’ll need at least a draw to avoid early elimination, but Canada will no doubt put up a strong fight especially after their disappointing result in their opener.

Back Christine Sinclair and the Canadians to get their ducks in a row and take all three points as they’ll look to take an early lead over Ireland.