Spain vs. Zambia picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Spain and Zambia will meet up in Group C action of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup. No. 77 Zambia is coming off a 5-0 loss to Japan while No. 6 Spain opened their campaign with a commanding 3-0 win over Costa Rica. Kickoff is set for 3:30 a.m. ET from Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. You can catch the action on FS1 or via livestream on foxsports.com and the Fox Sports App.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spain v. Zambia

Date: Wednesday, July 26

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Spain: -20000

Draw: +3000

Zambia: +5500

Moneyline pick: Spain -20000

This match looks like it’ll be a comfortable win for Spain, who absolutely dominated Costa Rica in their group stage opener. La Roja logged a staggering 46 shots (12 on target) while controlling 80% of possession in their first match while holding the Costa Ricans to just one single shot on the night. Credit to Costa Rican goalkeeper Daniela Solera, who made 10 saves to keep the score from running away from her side even further.

Zambia’s World Cup debut didn’t go quite as planned, as they were steamrolled by Japan with a 5-0 final score. The Japanese side logged 25 shots (11 on target) while holding Zamba to zero shots overall throughout the night.

While the Copper Queens will look to keep Spain from scoring as many as Japan did on Matchday 1, there’s virtually no chance that Zambia will be able to pull off a win over Alexia Putellas and the rest of the Spain squad.