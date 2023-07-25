How to watch Spain vs. Zambia in 2023 World Cup group stage

Spain will look to tally its second group stage win of the women’s World Cup when it takes on Zambia in a Group C match. Kickoff is set for 3:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 26.

Spain opened the tournament with a dominant 3-0 win over Costa Rica that saw them tally 46 shots on gal while controlling 80% of possession. The exact opposite happened to Zambia, as they opened the tournament with a 5-0 loss to Japan where they were held without a shot.

It should come as no surprise that Spain is a clear favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, as they are -20000 on the moneyline while Zambia are +5500 underdogs. They’re at +3000 to finish in a draw.

Spain vs. Zambia

Date: Wednesday, July 26

Start time: 3:30 a.m.

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.