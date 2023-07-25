 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Spain vs. Zambia in 2023 World Cup group stage

Spain and Zambia face off on Wednesday, July 26. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2023 World Cup.

By Henry Palattella
Oihane Hernandez of Spain runs with the ball next to Priscilla Chinchilla of Costa Rica during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Group C match between Spain and Costa Rica at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara, New Zealand. Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Spain will look to tally its second group stage win of the women’s World Cup when it takes on Zambia in a Group C match. Kickoff is set for 3:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 26.

Spain opened the tournament with a dominant 3-0 win over Costa Rica that saw them tally 46 shots on gal while controlling 80% of possession. The exact opposite happened to Zambia, as they opened the tournament with a 5-0 loss to Japan where they were held without a shot.

It should come as no surprise that Spain is a clear favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, as they are -20000 on the moneyline while Zambia are +5500 underdogs. They’re at +3000 to finish in a draw.

Spain vs. Zambia

Date: Wednesday, July 26
Start time: 3:30 a.m.
TV channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

