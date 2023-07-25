 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Japan vs. Costa Rica in 2023 World Cup group stage

Japan and Costa Rica face off on Wednesday, July 26. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2023 World Cup.

By Henry Palattella
Players of Japan celebrate a goal during the group C match between Zambia and Japan at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Hamilton, New Zealand, July 22, 2023. Photo by Zhu Wei/Xinhua via Getty Images

The last time Japan was on the women’s World Cup pitch, they put together arguably the best performance in their first match of the tournament with a dominating 5-0 win over Zambia. Now, they’ll look to secure a spot in the knockout round with a win over Costa Rica on Tuesday, July 26. The match will kick off at 1 a.m.

Costa Rica suffered a 3-0 defeat to Spain in its opening match, and are still looking for the first women’s World Cup win in program history.

There’s a good chance that happens, as Japan is -1100 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Costa Rica is a +3000 underdog to win. It’s a +850 for a tie.

Japan vs. Costa Rica

Date: Wednesday, July 26
Start time: 1 a.m.
TV channel: FS1, Universo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

