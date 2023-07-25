Japan vs. Costa Rica picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Japan and Costa Rica will face off against each other on Matchday 2 in Group C action of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup. Kickoff is set for 1 a.m. ET from Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand. You can catch all the action on FS1 or via livestream on foxsports.com and the Fox Sports App.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Japan v. Costa Rica

Date: Wednesday, July 26

Time: 1 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Universo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Japan: -1100

Draw: +850

Costa Rica: +3000

Moneyline pick: Japan -1100

Japan got off to a dream start with a huge 5-0 rout over Zambia in their opening match of the group stage. Five goals from four different players showed that they have plenty of talent all over the field and surely have what it takes to make a deep run in the tournament. A win would book a spot for Japan in the knockout rounds as they’ll secure a top-two finish in Group C.

Costa Rica lost their opening match to Spain with a 3-0 final score as they find themselves sitting in third place in the group. Las Ticas have yet to win a match at the FWWC as this is just their second appearance in the tournament, with their first coming back in 2015 in Canada.

While anything can happen in a World Cup setting, this one should be pretty straight forward for Nadeshiko as they look to clinch a spot in the round of 16 tonight.