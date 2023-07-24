Raiders sign CB Marcus Peters to one-year deal

Prior to the opening of training camp, the Las Vegas Raiders signed cornerback Marcus Peters to a one-year deal, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Details of the contract were not immediately disclosed.

The #Raiders have reached an agreement with former #Ravens Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters, sources say. Peters, who had an impressive workout today, gets a 1-year deal and Las Vegas gets a talented player right before camp. pic.twitter.com/DmbaYLLoSh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2023

Peters is a three-time Pro Bowler (2015-2016, 2019). He was with the Baltimore Ravens from 2019 to 2022. He missed the entirety of the 2021 season due to a torn ACL but came back to his starting position alongside Marlon Humphrey in 2022.

Last season, Peters recorded 35 solo tackles, down from 46 in 2020. He also had one interception, down from four in 2020. At 30 years old, Peters is a veteran at his position. He will join Nate Hobbs and Duke Shelley in the Las Vegas secondary this season.

Peters spent his childhood in Oakland, the former home of the Raiders, and grew up as a fan of the team. He has also previously played for the Los Angeles Rams Rams and Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career. Financial details of the deal are not yet available.