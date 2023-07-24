F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Belgian Grand Prix, Lando Norris is second

The 2023 Belgian Grand Prix will take place at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium this weekend. This marks the 12th Grand Prix of the Formula One World Championship, passing the halfway point of the 22-race season.

Max Verstappen enters as the favorite to win at -360 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Verstappen has now won seven Grand Prix in a row and nine of the 11 this year. Verstappen also won the 2021 and 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. He currently has 281 points and has a 110 point lead on second-place Sergio Pérez. He hasn’t clinched the points total, but could do so well before the season ends.

Verstappen is followed by Lando Norris at +900. Pérez, the only other driver to win a Grand Prix this year (he’s won two), comes in at +1100. Lewis Hamilton, who earned pole position last week and won the 2020 Belgian Grand Prix, enters at +1200.

The race will take place at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 30. Several practice rounds and a qualifying round will take place on the preceding Friday and Saturday.