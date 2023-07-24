 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Belgian Grand Prix, Lando Norris is second

We break down the opening odds for the Belgian Grand Prix.

By Grace McDermott
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The 2023 Belgian Grand Prix will take place at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium this weekend. This marks the 12th Grand Prix of the Formula One World Championship, passing the halfway point of the 22-race season.

Max Verstappen enters as the favorite to win at -360 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Verstappen has now won seven Grand Prix in a row and nine of the 11 this year. Verstappen also won the 2021 and 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. He currently has 281 points and has a 110 point lead on second-place Sergio Pérez. He hasn’t clinched the points total, but could do so well before the season ends.

Verstappen is followed by Lando Norris at +900. Pérez, the only other driver to win a Grand Prix this year (he’s won two), comes in at +1100. Lewis Hamilton, who earned pole position last week and won the 2020 Belgian Grand Prix, enters at +1200.

The race will take place at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 30. Several practice rounds and a qualifying round will take place on the preceding Friday and Saturday.

2023 Belgian Grand Prix odds

Driver Winner
Max Verstappen -360
Lando Norris +900
Sergio Perez +1100
Lewis Hamilton +1200
George Russell +2200
Charles Leclerc +2500
Carlos Sainz +3500
Oscar Piastri +4000
Fernando Alonso +5000
Lance Stroll +25000
Valtteri Bottas +30000
Pierre Gasly +30000
Guanyu Zhou +30000
Esteban Ocon +30000
Nico Hulkenberg +50000
Kevin Magnussen +50000
Daniel Ricciardo +50000
Alexander Albon +50000
Yuki Tsunoda +70000
Logan Sargeant +70000

