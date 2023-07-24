PSG accept Al Hilal’s £259 million bid for Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain did not waste any time moving on from star forward Kylian Mbappe after a contentious battle with the player in this summer’s transfer window, reportedly accepting a whopping £259 million bid from Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal for Mbappe. The player is still able to leave on a free transfer next summer, and PSG already believe he is headed to Real Madrid once his deal is up.

There’s no real loser here, outside of Mbappe potentially hurting his reputation. He’s going to get a handsome cut of this fee, PSG gets compensation for a player believed to be checked out from the club and the Saudi Pro League lands another top talent to promote the sport.

After Mbappe did not respond to PSG’s request for a decision on his future by a specific date, the club made it known he was officially available to be moved. For the French club to get this type of fee for what essentially could be a rental is extraordinary. Al Hilal clearly have money to throw around and the prospect of having Mbappe in the Saudi Pro League might be worth this price, even if it’s only for one year.

We’ll see what Mbappe ends up doing next summer. Will he jump to Real Madrid as many expect or will he continue collecting big checks in the Saudi Pro League?