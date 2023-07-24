DraftKings Reignmakers Football: Full Breakdown of 2023 Field Passes

As announced in the 2023 Reignmakers Football Kickoff Keynote, 2023 Field Passes are live!

Act Quickly!

The 2023 Reignmakers Football Field Passes are non-sellable.

Additionally, this will be the only time of year Reignmakers Football players can purchase 2023 Field Passes.

How to Acquire a 2023 Field Pass

Holders of 2022 Field Passes get first crack at acquiring 2023 Field Passes. They will be able to purchase one 2023 Field Pass per 2022 Field Pass held at the corresponding tier. (The Snapshot of Reignmakers Football 2022 Field Pass holders occurred on Sunday, July 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET.)

Starting at 5 p.m. ET right after the 2023 Reignmakers Football Kickoff Keynote (July 24, 2023), all 2022 Field Pass holders will have two days to purchase their 2023 Field Pass. On July 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET, leftover 2023 Field Passes will start being made available to the public in 30-minute increments by rarity tier.

The remaining CORE, RARE and ELITE 2023 Field Passes will be available for purchase. As for the remaining LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER Field Passes, there will be auctions for those 2023 Field Passes.

Here’s a breakdown of pricing and all the benefits each 2023 Field Pass provides:

Go here For more on the 2023 Reignmakers Football Field Passes!

