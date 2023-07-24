Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue odds: Junior featherweight title bout odds ahead of the fight

This week is a huge one for boxing. The traditional Saturday evening big fight will see Errol Spence, Jr. and Terence Crawford face off to crown an undisputed welterweight champion. However, four days prior, we get a separate mega-fight that could shake up the pound-for-pound rankings.

Stephen Fulton is traveling to Tokyo with his WBC and WBO junior featherweight titles to face “The Monster” Naoya Inoue. While Fulton is the champ, he’s an underdog in this bout at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +285 to win, while Inoue is -380.

Fulton is the champ at 122 pounds while Inoue is moving up from 118 pounds for the bout. Inoue has been fighting at bantamweight for four years now. He won his first 118-pound fight in May 2018 when he stopped Jamie McDonnell in the first round to claim the WBA title. He won his most recent fight last December when he stopped Paul Butler in the 11th round to claim undisputed status. Prior to that, he’d spent four years at junior bantamweight after opening the first two years of his career at light flyweight.

Fulton has fought his entire career at junior featherweight. He has the experience advantage at the weight, but oddsmakers don’t think it will be enough to win. It’s also notable that the favored outcome is a stoppage win for Inoue at -110.

Inoue has 21 knockouts in his 24 bouts while Fulton only has eight. But can Inoue continue it at a higher weight class? If you think Inoue gets the stoppage win, there’s an interesting bet to consider. Along with Inoue at -110 to win by KO, TKO, or DQ, you can bet on total knockdowns. Under 1.5 knockdowns is -400 while over 1.5 knockdowns is +265. If you think this fight will not go the distance, that over number is an intriguing one.

Here’s a look at where odds stand less than 24 hours before the fight. It is scheduled for Tuesday in Tokyo and the main event is expected to get started in the 8 a.m. ET hour on ESPN+. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current odds for Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue

Odds to win

Fulton: +285

Inoue: -380

Total rounds

Over 10.5: -120

Under 10.5: -110

To go the distance

Yes: +105

No: -140

Fight outcome

Fulton decision: +400

Fulton KO, TKO, DQ: +1100

Draw: +1600

Inoue decision: +225

Inoue KO, TKO, DQ: -110

Miscellanous

Both fighters to be knocked down: Yes +1200

Either fighter to be knocked down: Yes -160, No +120

Total knockdowns: Over 1.5 +265, under 1.5 -400