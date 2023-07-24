 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DK Network Box Office Corner: Audiences bet big on ‘Barbenheimer’

Who would have thought that Barbie and Oppenheimer would combine to make up the fourth highest-grossing box office weekend in history?

By Grace McDermott
Well, it’s finally here — Barbenheimer hit theaters this week after months of anticipation, and both Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer had huge opening weekends.

The newest Mission Impossible has continued to do well this week, as have Sound of Freedom and Indiana Jones: Dial of Destiny. But these pale in comparison to Barbenheimer numbers — Barbie brought in $155 million in its opening weekend on a $145 million budget, and Oppenheimer brought in $80.5 million on a $100 million budget.

Barbie currently holds the record for the biggest opening weekend of 2023, as well as the record for the biggest opening weekend ever for a film directed by a woman. This past weekend became the first weekend two movies have opened to $100 million and $50 million in domestic box office history.

This weekend was on the calendar for much of the summer, thanks to the marketing campaigns involved, and it paid off. The weekend box office came in at $301.6 million, making it the fourth time in industry history that the domestic box office exceeded $300 million. Deadline broke down all the records Barbie and Oppenheimer broke over the weekend.

The simultaneous release date for the two movies popped up on social media as a point of interest months ago, and it quickly grew into a movement that inspired so many memes and so much excitement that it effectively served as a free marketing tool for both movies. Moviegoers on Twitter planned their schedules for the day — the big debate not which movie to see, but which to see first in the weekend double feature.

Below are some various reactions to Barbenheimer weekend.

All numbers are below via Box Office Mojo, and Deadline.

Top Five For the July 21-23 Weekend

  1. Barbie — Weekend: $155M / Domestic Total: $155M
  2. Oppenheimer — Weekend: $80.5M / Domestic Total: $80.5M
  3. Sound of Freedom — Weekend: $20.1M / Domestic Total: $124.7M
  4. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One— Weekend: $19.5M / Domestic Total: $118.8M
  5. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — Weekend: $6.7M / Domestic Total: $159M

