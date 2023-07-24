Well, it’s finally here — Barbenheimer hit theaters this week after months of anticipation, and both Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer had huge opening weekends.

The newest Mission Impossible has continued to do well this week, as have Sound of Freedom and Indiana Jones: Dial of Destiny. But these pale in comparison to Barbenheimer numbers — Barbie brought in $155 million in its opening weekend on a $145 million budget, and Oppenheimer brought in $80.5 million on a $100 million budget.

Barbie currently holds the record for the biggest opening weekend of 2023, as well as the record for the biggest opening weekend ever for a film directed by a woman. This past weekend became the first weekend two movies have opened to $100 million and $50 million in domestic box office history.

This weekend was on the calendar for much of the summer, thanks to the marketing campaigns involved, and it paid off. The weekend box office came in at $301.6 million, making it the fourth time in industry history that the domestic box office exceeded $300 million. Deadline broke down all the records Barbie and Oppenheimer broke over the weekend.

The simultaneous release date for the two movies popped up on social media as a point of interest months ago, and it quickly grew into a movement that inspired so many memes and so much excitement that it effectively served as a free marketing tool for both movies. Moviegoers on Twitter planned their schedules for the day — the big debate not which movie to see, but which to see first in the weekend double feature.

Below are some various reactions to Barbenheimer weekend.

barbie/oppenheimer is doing disturbing things to my brain. walked by a guy wearing a black shirt and pink pants and was like “he must be going to the movies.” he’s just wearing clothes — Alex Shephard (@alex_shephard) July 22, 2023

people seeing barbie first are wild. the schedule needs to be

black coffee and a cigarette

oppenheimer around 11 (its 3 hours)

mimosas and brunch

barbie around 6/7

dinner, drinks, club https://t.co/oRxWJmE2xm — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) June 26, 2023

BARBENHEIMER Took me way to long to make this outfit, but I did it! pic.twitter.com/H0fDUzMZhx — Danielle (@hottoiletwater) July 23, 2023

this is what you’re all gonna look like coming out of oppenheimer in your barbie outfits pic.twitter.com/1bYB5J6W7G — zach silberberg supports the WGA (@zachsilberberg) July 21, 2023

These two things are true and are not reflective (necessarily) of MY #Barbenheimer feelings but when the lights came up on Barbie the girl next to me said “I fucking loved that” and when the lights came up on Oppenheimer the girl next to me *shouted* “THANK FUCKING GOD.” — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) July 23, 2023

I am become Barbenheimer pic.twitter.com/pXBpAlxYKd — Lucas Masch (@LucasTheDrummer) July 21, 2023

