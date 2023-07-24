What would the Rangers need to give up in a Shohei Ohtani trade?

The trade deadline is now just over a week away, and one question is on the minds of every contending team: Will the Los Angeles Angels really deal two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani? It seemed unfathomable just a month or so ago, and it’s still hard to see it happening as long as the team hangs on to even a sliver of hope in the AL playoff picture (this week’s sweep of the New York Yankees certainly helped on that front).

But with L.A. still three back in the loss column of the final Wild Card spot — and with a 13.2% chance to make the postseason, per Fangraphs — it’s not inconceivable that one bad week could have the team changing course. At the very least, they appear to be preparing for the possibility:

Sources: The Angels are not close to a decision on whether to trade Shohei Ohtani. They’re likely to wait until the final 24-48 hours before the Aug. 1 deadline. Teams continue to contact the Angels and express interest in Ohtani, because why wouldn’t they? @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 20, 2023

So we’ll prepare for it too. We’ve already ranked the most likely landing spots in the event that Ohtani gets dealt, and now we’re going to take a look at what the teams toward the top of that list would have to give up in order to land the presumptive AL MVP. Any Ohtani trade would inevitably be a delicate dance — as amazing as he is, he’s also headed for free agency this winter, which is sure to dampen his value at least a bit — but let’s see what we can come up with.

Next up: The Rangers, a team with legitimate World Series hopes but also legitimate question marks both in the rotation (where Jacob deGrom’s Tommy John surgery has really hurt) and at DH (where Ezequiel Duran may not be the most reliable long-term solution). Texas has spent big money over the last couple of offseasons, so GM Chris Young figures to be very aggressive with a team whose window for contention is right now — and which has some young pieces to offer up. What might a deal look like? Let’s break it down. (All prospect rankings courtesy of MLB Pipeline.)

Potential Shohei Ohtani trades: Texas Rangers

Trade #1

Rangers get: Shohei Ohtani

Angels get: UTIL Ezequiel Duran, OF Evan Carter (No. 1 org prospect, No. 6 overall), RHP Jack Leiter (No. 5 org prospect, No. 89 overall), INF Justin Foscue (No. 7 org prospect)

Carter is among the juiciest trade chips any contending team can offer the Angels, a legitimate five-tool prospect with an advanced approach at the plate and great range in center field who’s currently tearing up Double-A after dealing with an injury earlier this season. Of course, he’s not enough to land Ohtani on his own, so the Rangers can include Duran (superfluous with Ohtani around as the DH) and Foscue (who’s hit well in the Minors but is blocked for the foreseeable future by Marcus Semien and Josh Jung) without losing too much sleep.

Leiter is the ultimate boom-or-bust pitching prospect, a superstar in college at Vanderbilt who’s struggled to translate that to the pros so far. He’s a worthy gamble for an Angels team starved for young pitching while far enough away from contributing that the win-now Rangers should be willing to give him up.

Trade #2

Rangers get: Shohei Ohtani

Angels get: UTIL Ezequiel Duran, RHP Owen White (No. 2 org prospect, No. 44 overall), 2B/SS Luisangel Acuna (No. 3 org prospect, No. 45 overall), RHP Jack Leiter (No. 5 org prospect, No. 89 overall), INF Justin Foscue (No. 7 org prospect), OF Aaron Zavala (No. 9 org prospect)

Of course, the Rangers will be motivated to hang on to Carter, who projects as a future All-Star. They might be able to, given that Ohtani is only a two-month rental — and if so, they have other prospects to pull from, like high-upside infielder Acuna and Major League-ready outfielder Zavala. White made his Major League debut earlier this year and could slide right into the back end of L.A.’s rotation.