Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Monday, July 24

If you’re in search of pitching for your fantasy baseball squads on Monday, well, good luck. After an ace-filled weekend, today’s reduced 10-game schedule is very light on big names — Luis Castillo and Kenta Maeda will do battle in Minnesota, but things get sketchy awfully quick after that.

The search for quality innings never rests, though, and our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to help as always. Even on a day like today, there’s value to be found, so let’s break down the whole slate with recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday, July 24

Pitchers to stream

Logan Allen, Cleveland Guardians — Allen looked great in his first full start back in the Majors, striking out eight over five shutout innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The schedule has done him another favor on Monday, as the lefty’s next opponent is arguably the only weaker offense than Pittsburgh right now: the Kansas City Royals, who Allen blanked across 3.2 innings while striking out five last month. I nearly put him in the must-start tier, but his ceiling and floor aren’t quite as high as those three.

Cristopher Sanchez, Philadelphia Phillies — The Baltimore Orioles aren’t the easiest of matchups, but Camden Yards is a friendly pitcher’s park, and Sanchez has been throwing the ball very well of late. The lefty hasn’t allowed more than three runs in a start all year, and has pitched to a 2.45 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP over his last four starts. His changeup and sinker are really, really hard to barrel up, and he could find success again even against the dangerous O’s.

Graham Ashcraft, Cincinnati Reds — The floor is pretty low here, but Ashcraft has found a groove since returning to Cincy’s rotation, with four consecutive quality starts dating back to the end of June — including six innings of one-run ball against his opponent on Monday, the Milwaukee Brewers. There’s a chance Ashcraft’s cutter command collapses again, but Milwaukee is hardly a murderer’s row, and the righty has a very good shot at getting through five or six innings and picking up a win.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Monday, July 24.