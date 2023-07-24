Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Monday, July 24

Monday means travel day around MLB, with just 10 games on the docket tonight. That means a more limited menu than usual for those looking to set daily fantasy lineups, with just eight games on the main slate at DraftKings DFS kicking off at 7:05 p.m. ET. Don’t worry, though: There’s still plenty of value if you know where to look, and we’ve got three teams we recommend stacking in your lineups tonight.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Monday, July 24

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Kyle Tucker ($6,200)

Yordan Alvarez ($5,900)

Alex Bregman ($5,400)

Chas McCormick ($4,200)

He’s baaaaack. Yordan Alvarez is reportedly set to make his return to Houston’s lineup tonight, but the Astros would be in pretty good shape even without him against Rangers righty Jon Gray. Gray got off to a scorching start this season but has come crashing back to Earth since, with a 5.76 ERA and 1.75 WHIP over his last six starts. One of those starts came against these very same Astros, in which Gray coughed up five runs on seven hits and two walks in six innings of work. (He’s also coming into this start at less than full health after taking a line drive off his leg last time out against the Tampa Bay Rays.) Tucker has been on an obscene tear recently, while McCormick is also swinging a red-hot bat (1.281 OPS over his last 10 games) and is 4-for-5 lifetime against Gray.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Bo Bichette ($5,100)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,000)

Brandon Belt ($3,100)

Kevin Kiermaier ($2,600)

The Jays offense has started to warm up recently, eighth in team wRC+ since the start of July, and they should be in for another big night against Dodgers righty Michael Grove. Grove has allowed at least four runs in five of his last seven appearances of four innings or more (he made a two-inning relief appearance back in late June) and is allowing a gaudy .299/.357/.512 slash line on the season. Guerrero Jr. is on a tear of late, with four homers in his last 10 games, while lefties Belt (who’s homered in each of his last two starts) and Kiermaier should thrive with the platoon advantage against a pitcher who’s allowed a .959 OPS to left-handed batters.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Corbin Carroll ($6,000)

Ketel Marte ($5,500)

Geraldo Perdomo ($4,100)

Dominic Canzone ($2,200)

We’re saving our best for last, as a dangerous D-backs lineup gets to go up against quite possibly the worst starting pitcher in the Majors. All due respect to Adam Wainwright’s spectacular career, but the 41-year-old is looking pretty cooked these days, with 20 runs allowed over his last three starts before landing on the IL. This will be his first start back, so you can add some rust on top of those issues. Carroll has been among the best hitters in baseball this year, while Marte is swinging a hot bat of late (1.113 OPS over his last 10 games). To fit them into this stack, consider both Perdomo and Canzone as cheap upside plays against a pitcher who’s allowed a 1.169 OPS to lefties this season.