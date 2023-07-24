Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Dodgers on Monday, July 24

The Los Angeles Dodgers (57-41) will look to hold onto their NL West lead when they welcome the Toronto Blue Jays (55-45) to Chavez Ravine for a three-game interleague series. The Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (8-7, 3.39 ERA) to the mound, while the Dodgers will counter with rookie Michael Grove. First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET.

L.A. is the narrow -120 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Toronto is a +100 underdog. The total is set at 9.5.

Blue Jays-Dodgers picks: Monday, July 24

Injury report

Blue Jays

Day-to-day: C Danny Jansen (left forearm contusion)

Out: SP Hyun Jin Ryu (Tommy Johnn surgery), RP Adam Cimber (right shoulder impingement), RP Chad Green (Tommy John surgery)

Dodgers

Day-to-day: DH J.D. Martinez (left hamstring tightness)

Out: SP Clayton Kershaw (left shoulder soreness), OF Jake Marisnick (left hamstring strain), SP Noah Syndergaard (blister)

Starting pitchers

Jose Berrios vs. Michael Grove

Berrios is coming off a strong start, as he allowed two runs on four hits in six innings (with a season-high nine strikeouts) in a tough-luck loss against the Padres. Berrios has a 2.83 ERA in his last 54 innings, and has done a great job at limiting hard contact this season (77th percentile in exit velocity and 73rd percentile in hard-hit rate).

While Grove entered the year as one of the Dodgers’ top pitching prospects, he hasn’t been able to turn that potential into production, as he has a career 5.75 ERA through his first 81.1 MLB innings. That said, he’s coming off one of his best starts of the season, where he allowed one run in five innings in a win over the Orioles. Grove’s biggest problem has been limiting contact off his fastball, as team’s are hitting .417 against the heater compared to .220 off his slider and .286 off his curveball.

Over/Under pick

While this isn’t the world’s greatest matchup, 9.5 is still too many runs. Berrios hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in each of his last three starts (none of which have had a score that hits this over), while Grove has allowed one run or less in three of his last five starts.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

I like the Blue Jays to pull off the upset, in part because they have the better pitcher on the mound. Although they’ve gone 2-4 since pulling off a sweep of the Diamondbacks, I think tonight’s win could serve as the jumpstart they need.

Pick: Blue Jays