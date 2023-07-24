Picks, predictions for Rangers vs. Astros on Monday, July 24

The Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros in the first game of a three-game series on Monday, July 24. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park. Jon Gray (6-5, 3.31 ERA) will take the mound for the Rangers, and Brandon Bielak (5-5, 3.46 ERA) will pitch for the Astros.

This one is a pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with teams coming in at -110. The total is set at 9.

Rangers-Astros picks: Monday, July 24

Injury report

Rangers

Day to day: OF Adolis Garcia (hand)

Out: RP Josh Sborz (biceps), SS Corey Seager (thumb)

Astros

Day to day: DH Yordan Alvarez (oblique)

Out: 2B Jose Altuve (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Jon Gray vs. Brandon Bielak

Gray went 4.1 innings in his last appearance, keeping the Tampa Bay Rays scoreless before having to leave the game after being struck in the leg by a line drive. The righty struck out four batters. He has pitched against Houston twice this season, allowing five earned runs in six innings in June and conceding one earned run in two innings in May.

Bielak struggled through June, but his July has been phenomenal. Over 17.2 innings pitched this month, he has conceded just two earned runs and recorded 13 strikeouts. However, he has struggled a bit with control, walking eight batters in that time frame. He has not pitched against the Rangers this season.

Over/Under pick

The Rangers finally got back on track after consecutive blowout losses against the Dodgers in their latest series. However, two well-matched pitchers take the mound here. Bielak has excelled in July, and Gray has plenty of momentum from that Tampa start. While I think it will come close, I’m taking the under here because of the pitching matchup.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Rangers were able to pull out a win against the Dodgers on Sunday after their pitching staff was bulldozed in the first two games, while the Astros went 3-1 against Oakland last week. Gray has looked very solid this season, and especially this month, but the Houston lineup has given him trouble before. If Alvarez makes his long-awaited return from the IL as expected, the Astros should be able to take this series opener.

Pick: Astros -110