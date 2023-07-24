Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Phillies on Monday, July 24

The Baltimore Orioles take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of a three-game series on Modnday, July 24. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. Dean Kremer (10-4, 4.80 ERA) will take the mound for the Orioles, and Cristopher Sanchez (0-3, 3.06 ERA) will pitch for the Phillies.

Philly is the -120 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Baltimore coming in at +100. The total is set at 9.5.

Orioles-Phillies picks: Monday, July 24

Injury report

Orioles

Out: OF Cedric Mullins (groin), RP Keegan Akin (back), RP Austin Voth (elbow)

Phillies

Out: RP Jose Alvarado (elbow), RP Seranthony Dominguez (oblique), OF Cristian Pache (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Dean Kremer vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Kremer had a great May but was a bit shakier in June. He got off to a good start in July in his first two outings, allowing just two earned runs over 13 innings. His latest start saw him concede five earned runs in 4.1 innings against the Dodgers.

Sanchez has pitched in just seven games this season. In his latest start, he conceded one earned run in five innings against Milwaukee. Earlier this month, he held Tampa to a single run over six innings.

Over/Under pick

Neither of these pitchers are prime to shut down the opposing offenses here. Baltimore ranks eighth in MLB in runs per game, and Philadelphia comes in 15th.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Phillies avoided a sweep against the Guardians on Sunday, while the Orioles took three of four against the Rays. Baltimore has been on a hot streak as of late, and while Kremer looked shaky in his last start, Sanchez does not have the experience that Kremer does and could go off the rails at any moment. The Orioles do well on the road and against left-handed pitchers.

Pick: Orioles +100