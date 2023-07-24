Picks, predictions for Giants vs. Tigers on Monday, July 24

The San Francisco Giants take on the Detroit Tigers in the first game of a single-game series on Monday, July 24. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET from Comerican Park. Ross Stripling (0-3, 5.92 ERA) will take the mound for the Giants, and Tarik Skubal (0-1, 5.25 ERA) will pitch for the Tigers.

Detroit is the -145 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with San Francisco coming in at +125. The total is set at 8.5.

Giants-Tigers picks: Monday, July 24

Injury report

Giants

Out: RP John Brebbia (lat), SS Brandon Crawford (knee), INF Thairo Estrada (hand)

Tigers

Out: RP Will Vest (knee)

Starting pitchers

Ross Stripling vs. Tarik Skubal

After starting the season primarily as a reliever, Stripling has worked into the starting rotation this month and has slowly been extending his longevity on the mound. He began July with a two-inning start, and his latest start was six innings. He has a 3.86 ERA this month.

Skubal has started three games this season coming off the IL and has pitched exactly four innings in each of them. The first two started out well, as Skubal allowed zero earned runs over the first eight innings and recorded 11 strikeouts. However, his latest start saw him give up seven earned runs in four innings.

Over/Under pick

Neither of these lineups has been performing particularly well as of late. The Giants just got swept on the road by a margin of 21-5, and the Tigers lost their last series by a margin of 20-10. I’m not betting on a high-scoring matchup today.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Giants’ lineup does better on the road than they do at home, and Stripling seems to be the more reliable choice on the mound here between the two teams. While both are coming off of tough losses, I see the Giants bouncing back in this one-off matchup. The Tigers’ lineup has struggled against right-handed pitchers this season, and rank near the bottom in runs per game.

Pick: Giants +125