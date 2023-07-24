Hitters to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 17 of 2023 MLB season

We’re officially into the fantasy baseball stretch run, and every little advantage counts. Spring rankings are out the window; now it’s all about who can get your team to the finish line. And while everyone loves swinging a big trade to plug holes, but sometimes you just need a player who will give you a solid week of production — which is where our weekly hitter streaming recommendations come in. Here are three guys we recommend targeting on the waiver wire.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 17

Hitters to stream

Mark Canha, OF, New York Mets — Starling Marte and Tommy Pham have both suffered injuries in recent days, which means that Canha should see everyday playing time for the foreseeable future. The righty gets on base at a decent clip and can both pop the occasional homer and steal the occasional base. The Mets have a juicy schedule coming up, with two against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium followed by four games against the Washington Nationals’ dismal pitching staff. New York is also slated to face four lefties across those six games, meaning Canha will get to take advantage of his substantial platoon split.

Paul DeJong, SS, St. Louis Cardinals — In a light week of games — just eight teams are in action on Thursday — the Cardinals are one of the few squads that will play a full seven-game schedule. And with Tommy Edman on the IL, DeJong should start just about all of them at shortstop. The veteran has swung the bat better of late, hitting .296/.321/.444 over the last two weeks, and neither the D-backs nor Cubs have pitching staffs to be afraid of. (There are also three southpaws on the docket, great news for the lefty-mashing DeJong.)

Michael Toglia, 1B/OF, Colorado Rockies — The Rockies likely have the most hitter-friendly schedule in the league this week: three games against the aforementioned Nationals followed by a series at home in Coors Field against the Oakland Athletics’ league-worst pitching staff. Both Washington (MacKenzie Gore, Patrick Corbin) and Oakland (JP Sears, Ken Waldichuk, Hogan Harris) have rotations chuck full of lefties, which should mean plenty of playing time for the righty-hitting Toglia, who’s seen intermittent playing time since being called up from the Minors. The former first-round pick hit .254/.364/.479 with 16 homers in 73 games at Triple-A, and he offers tantalizing power upside this week.