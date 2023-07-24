How to watch Switzerland vs. Norway in 2023 World Cup group stage

Group play of the women’s World Cup continues on Tuesday with a Group A matchup between Switzerland and Norway that projects to be one of the biggest matches of the tournament thus far. The match will take place on Tuesday, July 25 at 4 a.m. ET. After dropping their opener to New Zealand, it’s a must-win match for Norway, who will need a win to stay afloat in the standings, while Switzerland is at the top of the group after opening the tournament with a 2-0 win over Philippines.

Norway is +115 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, Switzerland is +270 to win and the odds for a draw are +215.

Switzerland vs. Norway

Date: Tuesday, July 25

Start time: 4 a.m.

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.