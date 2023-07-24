 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Switzerland vs. Norway in 2023 World Cup group stage

Switzerland and Norway face off on Tuesday, July 25. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2023 World Cup.

By Henry Palattella
Maren Mjelde of Norway controls the ball during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 Group A match between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park on July 20, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Group play of the women’s World Cup continues on Tuesday with a Group A matchup between Switzerland and Norway that projects to be one of the biggest matches of the tournament thus far. The match will take place on Tuesday, July 25 at 4 a.m. ET. After dropping their opener to New Zealand, it’s a must-win match for Norway, who will need a win to stay afloat in the standings, while Switzerland is at the top of the group after opening the tournament with a 2-0 win over Philippines.

Norway is +115 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, Switzerland is +270 to win and the odds for a draw are +215.

Switzerland vs. Norway

Date: Tuesday, July 25
Start time: 4 a.m.
TV channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Network