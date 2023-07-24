 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch New Zealand vs. Philippines in 2023 World Cup group stage

New Zealand and Philippines face off on Tuesday, July 25. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2023 World Cup.

By Henry Palattella
Players of of New Zealand celebrate after the group A match between New Zealand and Norway at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand, July 20, 2023. Photo by Guo Lei/Xinhua via Getty Images

The group stage of the 2023 women’s World Cup continues with a Group A matchup between New Zealand and Philippines. The match will take place on Tuesday, July 25 at 1:30 a.m. ET. The rest of Group A is filled out by Switzerland and Norway.

After opening the World Cup with a win, New Zealand are favorites heading into the match, with -280 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Philippines enter at +850 to win, and a draw comes in at +370. New Zealand’s a win away from advancing to the knockout round after picking up an upset 1-0 win over Noway, who entered the tournament as the favorite to win Group A. The Philippines opened the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Switzerland.

New Zealand vs. Philippines

Date: July 25, 2023
Start time: 1:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1, Universo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

