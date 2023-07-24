How to watch New Zealand vs. Philippines in 2023 World Cup group stage

The group stage of the 2023 women’s World Cup continues with a Group A matchup between New Zealand and Philippines. The match will take place on Tuesday, July 25 at 1:30 a.m. ET. The rest of Group A is filled out by Switzerland and Norway.

After opening the World Cup with a win, New Zealand are favorites heading into the match, with -280 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Philippines enter at +850 to win, and a draw comes in at +370. New Zealand’s a win away from advancing to the knockout round after picking up an upset 1-0 win over Noway, who entered the tournament as the favorite to win Group A. The Philippines opened the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Switzerland.

New Zealand vs. Philippines

Date: July 25, 2023

Start time: 1:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Universo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.