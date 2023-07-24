Switzerland vs. Norway picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

The group stage of the 2023 women’s World Cup continues as Switzerland takes on Norway in a Group A matchup on Tuesday, July 25. American viewers will need to wake up in the wee hours of the morning to catch this match. Switzerland is 1-0 in group play after defeating the Philippines, and Norway is 0-1 after a loss to New Zealand. The game will air on FS1 at 4 a.m. ET.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Switzerland v. Norway

Date: Tuesday, July 25

Time: 4 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Switzerland: +270

Draw: +215

Norway: +115

Moneyline pick: Draw +215

Switzerland head into this game in a comfortable position — a win here combined with a Philippines loss will place them in the round of 16. Norway is in a far more precarious spot — a loss here sends them home.

Norway are 12th in FIFA standings, and Switzerland come in at 20th. These two teams are extremely evenly matched. In their last three matchups, each team has won one and the third ended in a draw. Switzerland had a heavy shot output in their first game, but struggled to drive up the score, while Norway was surprised by New Zealand and failed to find the goal.

A 1-1 draw seems to be the most likely outcome of this matchup.