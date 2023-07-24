New Zealand vs. Philippines picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

New Zealand and the Philippines face off in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 25 as the group stage continues. This is a Group A matchup. New Zealand is 1-0 after defeating Norway in their first match, while the Philippines are 0-1 after falling to Switzerland. The game will air on FS1 at 1:30 a.m. ET.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

New Zealand v. Philippines

Date: Tuesday, July 25

Time: 1:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Universo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

New Zealand: -290

Draw: +380

Philippines: +900

Moneyline pick: New Zealand -290

After New Zealand pulled off the upset against Norway to get the country’s first ever women’s World Cup win, they head into this match with a huge advantage. The Philippines find themselves in a must-win scenario here.

The Philippines did not even take a shot on goal in their opener against Switzerland. New Zealand has home support as the host country of this World Cup. While neither team enters particularly highly ranked, the Ferns should be able to pull off a second win here and move one step closer to securing a spot in the round of 16.