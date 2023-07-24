How to watch Colombia vs. South Korea in 2023 World Cup group stage

One of the most important matches of the group stage in the 2023 women’s World Cup will take place Monday evening when Colombia and South Korea meet in Group H. Both teams are hoping to advance to the knockout stage but with Germany standing in as the heavy favorite, it’s likely only one of these teams finds a way through.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, South Korea is a +160 moneyline favorite in this contest. A draw comes in at +180, while Colombia is a +225 moneyline underdog. Here’s how fans can catch Monday’s action.

Colombia vs. South Korea

Date: Monday, July 24

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.