Colombia vs. South Korea picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Colombia and South Korea will meet Monday evening in a match with one of the biggest stakes in the group stage of the 2023 women’s World Cup. Colombia and South Korea both have aspirations to join the knockout stage, but Germany appears set to advance as the heavy favorite in the group. That means this match could ultimately determine which team moves on from Group H along with the Germans.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colombia v. South Korea

Date: Monday, July 24

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Colombia: +225

Draw: +180

South Korea: +160

Moneyline pick: Draw +180

Neither team has been convincing leading into the World Cup. Colombia won just one of four official games ahead of the tournament, while South Korea enters on a winning streak against poor competition. The Asian side did not fare well prior to this winning run, losing to Italy, Belgium and England.

Colombia did not qualify for the last World Cup, while South Korea flamed out in the group stage. It’s hard to determine which team will actually perform to its capability in this contest given the stakes. In this scenario, a draw offers the most value at plus money.