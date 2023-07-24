Full undercard for Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue junior featherweight fight

A busy week of boxing opens early Tuesday morning in Tokyo on ESPN+. Stephen Fulton is putting his WBC and WBO junior featherweight titles on the line against “The Monster” Naoya Inoue, in a battle of undefeated fighters in their prime and among the best in the world.

The main event is expected to get started in the 8 a.m. ET hour, and the main card is expected to get started at 4:30 a.m. Fulton-Inoue is the big one with pound-for-pound implications. Inoue is moving up from bantamweight as he looks to secure a title in a fourth weight class. Although he’s the challenger, Inoue is favored at DraftKings Sportsbook. Inoue is -380 to win and Fulton is +285.

The card includes a second title fight with Robeisy Ramirez putting his WBO featherweight title on the line against Satoshi Shimizu. Ramirez claimed the vacant WBO title in April with a decision win over Isaac Dogboe. Shimizu has won various secondary titles between featherweight and junior lightweight. His last fight saw him beat Landy Cris Leon when the latter retired after two rounds. Ramirez is a huge favorite to win with -3000 odds. Shimizu is a +1300 underdog. The favored outcome is a Ramirez stoppage at -205.

Full Card for Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue