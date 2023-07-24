Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue fight time, live stream, more for junior featherweight title bout

Naoya Inoue and Stephen Fulton are facing off in a mega-bout for two junior featherweight titles in Tokyo to kick off a massive fight week. The eyes of the world will be on Saturday’s long-awaited bout between Errol Spence, Jr. and Terence Crawford, but many would argue the Tuesday morning Fulton-Inoue bout is the better bout on paper.

Inoue is currently ranked No. 2 in pound-for-pound rankings at Ring Magazine and Bad Left Hook. He’s climbing up yet another weight class to 122 pounds to challenge the best in the division. Fulton isn’t ranked in P4P rankings, but is the best fighter in the junior featherweight division. If he upsets Inoue, he’ll climb well into the top ten of pound-for-pound rankings.

How to watch Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue

The Fulton-Inoue card is airing exclusively on ESPN+. The main card gets started on Tuesday at 4:30 a.m. ET and ring walks for the main event are expected at approximately 8 a.m.

Fighter history

Both fighters are undefeated and in the respective primes of their careers. Inoue is 24-0 with 21 knockouts at 30 years of age. He unified the bantamweight titles and claimed undisputed status in December when he stopped Paul Butler in the 11th round. He’s been fighting in the bantamweight division since May 2018. Prior to that he won titles at junior bantamweight and light flyweight.

Fulton is 21-0 with eight knockouts at 29 years of age. He claimed his first junior featherweight title when he claimed a unanimous decision win over Paulus Ambunda in May 2019. He unified the WBC and WBO titles in November 2021 with a majority decision win over Brandon Figueroa and successfully defended them last June with a unanimous decision win over Daniel Roman.

Fight odds

Inoue is favored to win the fight at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is -380 while Fulton is a +285 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with the over priced at -120 and the under priced at -110. The favored outcome is an Inoue stoppage at -110 followed by an Inoue decision at +225. A Fulton decision is +400 and a Fulton stoppage is +1100. A draw is +1600.

Full card for Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue