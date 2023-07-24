The DraftKings Sportsbook Restaurant is OPEN at Wrigley Field — Attend in Person to Watch The Break by DraftKings Rip Packs Live!

The Restaurant at DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field

For those who haven’t heard, America’s second-oldest ballpark just got a new addition.

Wrigley Field, which has hosted the Chicago Cubs for over a century, has built a new DraftKings Sportsbook restaurant inside the stadium. Here’s a look...

The DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field.



Opening in 2023... pic.twitter.com/3nW5FAoSmJ — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) June 27, 2022

The restaurant, which has been serving food and drinks since June 27, is a two-story establishment owned by DraftKings. One of the many draws to the venue is the 2,000 square-foot monitor, which can show up to 25 games simultaneously. This is the first restaurant of its kind created by DraftKings, and it only made sense to build it in one of the United States’ most historic ballparks.

Head over to the DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field to watch The Break rip packs live from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. on July 27 and 28

The 43rd National Sports Collectors Convention just so happens to be taking place in Chicago from July 26-30! If you’re planning on attending this massive event, make sure you head over to Wrigley Field for The Break’s live events on July 27 and 28!

Upcoming “The Break” Live Events

All of DraftKings’ physical breaks scheduled for Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28 will take place LIVE at the DraftKings Sportsbook restaurant in Wrigley!

Here are the collectibles that are scheduled for breaks over the course of those days:

Thursday, July 27

2023 Bowman Baseball Mega Boxes

Auction Start Time For Break Tickets: 7/24 at 3 p.m. ET on DraftKings Marketplace

Auction End Time For Break Tickets: 7/26 from 6:00-8:15 p.m. ET (staggered endings)

28 Total Break Tickets

Break Time on July 27: 7 p.m. ET

1 Half-Case Break

2022 Panini Prizm Football Hobby

Drop Start Time For Break Tickets: 7/20 at 3 p.m. ET (LIVE NOW) on DraftKings Marketplace

12 Total Break Tickets

Break Time on July 27: 7:45 p.m. ET

1⁄3 Case Break

2022/23 Panini Obsidian Basketball Hobby

Drop Start Time For Break Tickets: Six tickets available on 7/24 at 3 p.m. ET on DraftKings Marketplace

Break Time: End of show on July 27 and/or 28

1 Full Case Break

2022 Panini One Football Hobby

Drop Start Time For Break Tickets: 10 tickets available on 7/25 at 3 p.m. ET on DraftKings Marketplace

Break Time: End of show on July 27 and/or 28

1 Full Case Break

2022 Panini Contenders Optic Football

Drop Start Time For Break Tickets: Five tickets available on 7/25 at 3 p.m. ET on DraftKings Marketplace

Break Time: End of show on July 27 and/or 28

1 Half-Case Break

Friday, July 28

2022/23 Panini Select H2 Basketball

Auction Start Time For Break Tickets: 7/24 at 3 p.m. ET on DraftKings Marketplace

Auction End Time For Break Tickets: 7/27 from 8:00-9:27 p.m. ET (staggered endings)

30 Total Break Tickets

Break Time on July 28: 7 p.m. ET

1 Half-Case Break

2023 Topps Sterling Baseball

Drop Start Time For Break Tickets: Two tickets available on 7/24 at 3 p.m. ET on DraftKings Marketplace

Break Time on July 28: After scheduled breaks

1 Full Case Break

2023 Topps Chrome Baseball Jumbo

Drop Start Time For Break Tickets: 7/28 at 7 p.m. ET LIVE

4 Total Break Tickets

Break Time on July 28: After scheduled breaks

1 Half-Case Break

2022 Panini Prizm Football Hobby

Drop Start Time For Break Tickets: Two tickets available on 7/28 at 7 p.m. ET LIVE

Break Time on July 28: After scheduled breaks

2022 Donruss Optic Football Hobby

Drop Start Time For Break Tickets: Two tickets available on 7/28 at 7 p.m. ET LIVE

Break Time on July 28: After scheduled breaks

Don’t miss out on these unique drops, auctions and breaks taking place LIVE at Wrigley Field in the DraftKings Sportsbook restaurant!