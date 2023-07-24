The DraftKings Sportsbook Restaurant is OPEN at Wrigley Field — Attend in Person to Watch The Break by DraftKings Rip Packs Live!

The Restaurant at DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field
For those who haven’t heard, America’s second-oldest ballpark just got a new addition.
Wrigley Field, which has hosted the Chicago Cubs for over a century, has built a new DraftKings Sportsbook restaurant inside the stadium. Here’s a look...
The DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field.— DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) June 27, 2022
Opening in 2023... pic.twitter.com/3nW5FAoSmJ
The restaurant, which has been serving food and drinks since June 27, is a two-story establishment owned by DraftKings. One of the many draws to the venue is the 2,000 square-foot monitor, which can show up to 25 games simultaneously. This is the first restaurant of its kind created by DraftKings, and it only made sense to build it in one of the United States’ most historic ballparks.
Head over to the DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field to watch The Break rip packs live from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. on July 27 and 28
The 43rd National Sports Collectors Convention just so happens to be taking place in Chicago from July 26-30! If you’re planning on attending this massive event, make sure you head over to Wrigley Field for The Break’s live events on July 27 and 28!
Upcoming “The Break” Live Events
All of DraftKings’ physical breaks scheduled for Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28 will take place LIVE at the DraftKings Sportsbook restaurant in Wrigley!
Here are the collectibles that are scheduled for breaks over the course of those days:
Thursday, July 27
2023 Bowman Baseball Mega Boxes
- Auction Start Time For Break Tickets: 7/24 at 3 p.m. ET on DraftKings Marketplace
- Auction End Time For Break Tickets: 7/26 from 6:00-8:15 p.m. ET (staggered endings)
- 28 Total Break Tickets
- Break Time on July 27: 7 p.m. ET
- 1 Half-Case Break
2022 Panini Prizm Football Hobby
- Drop Start Time For Break Tickets: 7/20 at 3 p.m. ET (LIVE NOW) on DraftKings Marketplace
- 12 Total Break Tickets
- Break Time on July 27: 7:45 p.m. ET
- 1⁄3 Case Break
2022/23 Panini Obsidian Basketball Hobby
- Drop Start Time For Break Tickets: Six tickets available on 7/24 at 3 p.m. ET on DraftKings Marketplace
- Break Time: End of show on July 27 and/or 28
- 1 Full Case Break
2022 Panini One Football Hobby
- Drop Start Time For Break Tickets: 10 tickets available on 7/25 at 3 p.m. ET on DraftKings Marketplace
- Break Time: End of show on July 27 and/or 28
- 1 Full Case Break
2022 Panini Contenders Optic Football
- Drop Start Time For Break Tickets: Five tickets available on 7/25 at 3 p.m. ET on DraftKings Marketplace
- Break Time: End of show on July 27 and/or 28
- 1 Half-Case Break
Friday, July 28
2022/23 Panini Select H2 Basketball
- Auction Start Time For Break Tickets: 7/24 at 3 p.m. ET on DraftKings Marketplace
- Auction End Time For Break Tickets: 7/27 from 8:00-9:27 p.m. ET (staggered endings)
- 30 Total Break Tickets
- Break Time on July 28: 7 p.m. ET
- 1 Half-Case Break
2023 Topps Sterling Baseball
- Drop Start Time For Break Tickets: Two tickets available on 7/24 at 3 p.m. ET on DraftKings Marketplace
- Break Time on July 28: After scheduled breaks
- 1 Full Case Break
2023 Topps Chrome Baseball Jumbo
- Drop Start Time For Break Tickets: 7/28 at 7 p.m. ET LIVE
- 4 Total Break Tickets
- Break Time on July 28: After scheduled breaks
- 1 Half-Case Break
2022 Panini Prizm Football Hobby
- Drop Start Time For Break Tickets: Two tickets available on 7/28 at 7 p.m. ET LIVE
- Break Time on July 28: After scheduled breaks
2022 Donruss Optic Football Hobby
- Drop Start Time For Break Tickets: Two tickets available on 7/28 at 7 p.m. ET LIVE
- Break Time on July 28: After scheduled breaks
Don’t miss out on these unique drops, auctions and breaks taking place LIVE at Wrigley Field in the DraftKings Sportsbook restaurant!