Group H standings, schedule for 2023 World Cup

Group H at the 2023 women’s World Cup features second-ranked Germany as the favorite to emerge on top, but there should be a tight contest for the second knockout spot out of this pod. Colombia and South Korea are both solid outfits, while Morocco can be the surprise team their men’s counterparts were at the 2022 World Cup. The match between Colombia and South Korea could ultimately be the difference in who goes on and who goes home from Group H.

Here are the standings and upcoming schedule for Group H at the 2023 World Cup.

Group H standings

Germany, 1-0-0, +6 GD, 3 points

Colombia, 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points

South Korea, 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points

Morocco, 0-0-1, -6 GD, 0 points

Group H schedule

July 24 - Germany 6, Morocco 0

July 24 - Colombia vs. South Korea (10 p.m. ET)

July 30 - South Korea vs. Morocco (12:30 a.m. ET)

July 30 - Germany vs. Colombia (5:30 a.m. ET)

August 3 - Morocco vs. Colombia (6 a.m. ET)

August 3 - South Korea vs. Germany (6 a.m. ET)