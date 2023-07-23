Who is projected to make NASCAR playoffs following HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

Denny Hamlin took home the checkered flag on Sunday afternoon at Pocono Raceway. He edged out Martin Truex, Jr. to win the HighPoint.com 400 to win his second race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. This marked his 50th career win and he set a record with his fifth career win at Pocono Raceway.

Who is projected to make the playoffs after the HighPoint.com 400?

The playoff field will consist of the regular season champion and the 15 drivers with the most wins. If there are not enough drivers to meet those requirements, the winless drivers with the most overall points earn the remaining spots.

Martin Truex, Jr. William Byron Kyle Busch Denny Hamlin Kyle Larson Ross Chastain Christopher Bell Ryan Blaney Joey Logano Tyler Reddick Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Kevin Harvick Brad Keselowski Chris Buescher Bubba Wallace Michael McDowell

Who earned playoff points at Pocono Raceway?

Denny Hamlin won five points with the race victory. Although Joey Logano crashed after only 48 laps, he claimed a playoff point with his stage 1 victory. Kyle Larson claimed a point for winning stage 2.