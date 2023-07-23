Pick on the Moneyline for Blue Jays-Mariners on July 23

The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays entered the weekend more than five games out of their respective division races, but in the thick of the Wild Card hunt and will look to improve their footing in Seattle on Sunday.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners (-130, 8.5)

The Blue Jays look for a rebound for starting pitcher Alek Manoah, who in two starts since returning to the MLB squad has allowed five runs and five walks in nine innings of work.

Overall this season, Manoah has been a far cry from his 2022 form, when he was a Cy Young finalist, posting a 2-8 record with a 6.18 ERA with a fielding independent that’s even higher at 6.27, allowing 1.6 home runs and 6.3 walks per nine innings while his strikeouts per nine innings is a career-low 7.5.

Even though the Blue Jays back up Manoah with a bullpen that entered the weekend ranked seventh in bullpen ERA, Manoah has no given enough length for the bullpen to be effective, going five innings or fewer in eight of his last 10 starts with four innings filled in four of his last five starts.

Entering the weekend, Seattle had the better bullpen numbers, ranking third in the league in bullpen ERA and will look to help rookie Bryan Woo, who’s advanced numbers say positive results are on the horizon.

Woo overall is 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA through eight starts, with two bad starts where he allowed six earned runs a piece skewing his numbers as Woo has allowed two runs or fewer in six of his eight starts.

In his past seven starts, Woo has a 3.50 ERA with two runs or fewer allowed in six of those starts and overall this season has a fielding independent of 3.89 while getting 11.1 strikeouts to 2.8 walks per nine innings.

The Blue Jays are 2-10 in Manoah’s last 12 starts and both teams averaging about 4.45 runs per game entering the weekend, the Mariners will get a much needed win for their playoff hopes on Sunday.

The Play: Mariners -130