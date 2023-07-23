Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, July 23

It’s far from the usual ace-heavy Sunday around MLB, with a real dearth of top-tier names among the day’s scheduled starting pitchers. There are just six pitchers in the top tier of our daily fantasy baseball rankings, and only 11 that we fully recommend starting. Still, there’s streaming value if you know where to look, so let’s get right to it.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, July 23

Pitchers to stream

Bryan Woo, Seattle Mariners — Woo got rocked last time out against the Minnesota Twins, giving up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and three walks in just 3.1 innings. But he hadn’t given up more than two runs in any of his six previous starts, and it’s worth noting that he had almost a two-week layoff due to the All-Star break. The Blue Jays have been susceptible to right-handed pitching this year, and I still believe in Woo’s fastball/slider combination.

MacKenzie Gore, Washington Nationals — Gore is the ultimate boom or bust proposition, and I’m betting on the former on Sunday — the San Francisco Giants have been struggling mightily at the plate of late, and they’ve been better against righties than lefties all year long. If Gore has the feel for his secondaries, he has massive upside in this spot.

Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Angels — The floor here is low, but Anderson has actually been throwing the ball fairly well of late, with a 3.47 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 23.1 innings across his last four starts. The Pittsburgh Pirates have been one of the very worst offenses in baseball for two months now, and the lefty has a solid chance of navigating five or six innings and picking up a win.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Sunday, July 23.