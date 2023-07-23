Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Sunday, July 23

MLB is back in action on Sunday, July 23 with a full schedule of games. Every team will be either wrapping up or continuing their respective weekend series, giving several options for your daily fantasy lineups. The featured slate at DraftKings DFS begins at 1:35 p.m. ET and consists of 10 games. Here are our favorite team stacks for Sunday.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Sunday, July 23

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Adley Rutschman ($5,100)

Gunnar Henderson ($5,000)

Anthony Santander ($4,600)

Ryan O’Hearn ($3,300)

The Baltimore lineup will face Tampa Bay starter Taj Bradley who enters with a 5-6 record and a 5.29 ERA. He did shut down the Orioles last month, allowing only one earned run on three hits in six innings, but I expect the lineup to fare better against the rookie this time around. O’Hearn gets the starting nod after a pinch hit RBI single that secured the win for the Orioles on Saturday. Rutschman and Santander both went hitless but should bounce back on Sunday.

The Rays are the -140 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Orioles are the +120 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies

Luis Arraez ($4,800)

Jorge Soler ($4,600)

Bryan De La Cruz ($3,600)

Garrett Cooper ($3,100)

Miami was making a push to turn around its season ahead of the All-Star break, but it brought their momentum to a screeching halt as they have lost eight games in a row. Despite this streak, there is still value to be had in the lineup. Arraez had a double and a triple and is hitting .375 on the year. Soler, Cooper and De La Cruz all tallied hits and have upside on Sunday.

The Marlins are the -260 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +220 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds

Corbin Carroll ($6,000)

Ketel Marte ($5,400)

Christian Walker ($5,300)

Geraldo Perdomo ($4,200)

Arizona will face Luke Weaver, who was with the team from 2019 to 2022. He enters with a 2-2 record and a 7.22 ERA. The Diamondbacks have lost three games in a row, but the lineup has a good shot at being beneficial for DFS on Sunday. Marte, Carroll and Walker all tallied a hit in Saturday’s game, with Carroll launching the 20th home run of his rookie season.

This game is a pick’em with both teams having -110 odds of winning at DraftKings Sportsbook. The run total is set at 11, the highest of the day.