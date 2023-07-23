Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Rangers on Sunday, July 23

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Texas Rangers in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, July 23. First pitch is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. ET from Globe Life Field. Rookie Emmet Sheehan (3-0, 4.91 ERA) will take the mound for the Dodgers, and Martin Perez (7-3, 4.84 ERA) will pitch for the Rangers.

L.A. is the -120 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Texas coming in at +100. The total is set at 10.

Dodgers-Rangers picks: Sunday, July 23

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: SP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder), OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring), SP Noah Syndergaard (finger), RP Shelby Miller (neck), RP Daniel Hudson (knee), SP Ryan Pepiot (oblique)

Rangers

Day to day: SP Jon Gray (shin), OF Adolis Garcia (elbow)

Out: RP Josh Sborz (biceps)

Starting pitchers

Emmet Sheehan vs. Martin Perez

Sheehan has pitched just five games in the Majors this season. He had a solid June, allowing five earned runs in 17 innings over three starts. However, his July has looked shakier. In just 8.2 innings over two starts, he has conceded nine earned runs and recorded just six strikeouts.

Perez was decent in June but had a brutal start to July, getting pulled after 1.1 innings while allowing six runs. He let up three runs in five innings against the Guardians in his latest start.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the last two games have been 16 and 19. If the Dodgers keep up this rate of runs, and the Rangers add a few more against a struggling Sheehan, the over should hit easily.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

The Dodgers have been lighting up the Rangers pitching staff this week, tallying 27 runs in just two games. Perez usually relies on the Rangers’ elite lineup to bail him out and provide run support, but there’s no amount of run support that can beat those numbers. While the Rangers will likely be able to get a few more runs on Sheehan than they have been over the last two days, the Dodgers’ offense is too good to pass up. L.A. sweeps.

Pick: Dodgers -120