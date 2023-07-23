Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Brewers on Sunday, July 23

The Atlanta Braves take on the Milwaukee Brewers in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, July 23. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET from American Family Field. Bryce Elder (7-2, 3.31 ERA) will take the mound for the Braves, and Julio Teheran (2-4, 4.01 ERA) will pitch for the Brewers.

Atlanta is the -165 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Milwaukee coming in at +140. The total is set at 9.5.

Braves-Brewers picks: Sunday, July 23

Injury report

Braves

Out: RP A.J. Minter (shoulder), RP Jesse Chavez (shin), OF Sam Hilliard (heel)

Brewers

Out: SP Wade Miley (elbow), 1B Rowdy Tellez (forearm), 3B/OF Brian Anderson (back)

Starting pitchers

Bryce Elder vs. Julio Teheran

Elder has really struggled in his last two outings. In two starts, he has added up just six innings on the mound, and he let up 12 earned runs in that timeframe. He recorded just four strikeouts against the D-Backs, and none against the Rays.

Teheran has also had a tough start to July. In his last two starts, he has let up 10 earned runs in 10.2 innings. However, he has also recorded 10 strikeouts. Teheran lasted just 4.2 innings in his latest start.

Over/Under pick

Both Elder and Teheran have not looked good in July. The totals of the first two games of the series were 10 and 7, and I think we should easily be able to hit the over again. The Braves rank third in MLB in runs per game, and while the Brewers are toward the bottom of the rankings there for the season, they’ve been hitting well recently.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Braves took the first game of this series, and the Brewers took the second. This is a hard one to call, as both pitchers have really struggled this month, but I’ll go with the stronger offense here. The Braves rank third to Milwaukee’s 24th in runs per game, and they should be able to take advantage of Teheran here and provide enough run support for Elder, who may be able to return to his early-season form.

Pick: Braves -165