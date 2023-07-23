Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Rays on Sunday, July 23

The Baltimore Orioles take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the final game of a four-game series on Sunday, July 23. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET from Tropicana Field. Tyler Wells (7-5, 3.54 ERA) will take the mound for the Orioles, and Taj Bradley (5-6, 5.29 ERA) will pitch for the Rays.

Tampa is the -145 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Baltimore coming in at +125. The total is set at 8.5.

Orioles-Rays picks: Sunday, July 23

Injury report

Orioles

Out: OF Cedric Mullins (groin)

Rays

Out: C Francisco Mejia (knee)

Starting pitchers

Tyler Wells vs. Taj Bradley

Wells had a decent start to July, allowing four earned runs in his first 12 innings of the month, but had a tough return from the All-Star break. In his last game, he lasted just two innings after conceding five earned runs against the Dodgers. Earlier this season, he allowed four earned runs in five innings against the Rays.

Bradley has struggled as of late, as well. In his last four starts, he has allowed 18 earned runs in just 17.1 innings. However, he has been improving in that timeframe, allowing fewer earned runs per game as time goes on. In his latest start, he kept the Rangers to two earned runs in five innings. Earlier this season, he kept the Orioles to one run over six innings, recording eight strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

Both of these lineups rank in the top eight in runs per game in the league, and both pitchers have struggled as of late. Despite both squads’ talented bullpens, I think we’re going to see a high-scoring affair today.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Orioles are up 2-1 in the series and won yesterday’s game 6-5. Two struggling pitchers head to the mound here, so it will come down to the stronger offense today, and that honor goes to Tampa Bay. With home field advantage, the Rays should be able to even the series out. Bradley has performed well against the Orioles before.

Pick: Rays -145