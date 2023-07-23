Picks, predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Reds on Sunday, July 23

The Arizona Diamondbacks (54-45) and the Cincinnati Reds (54-46) will finish up their three-game series on Sunday, July 23. First pitch from Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio is set for 1:40 p.m. ET. Arizona will start reliever Jose Ruiz (2-1, 5.48 ERA), while Cincinnati counters with Luke Weaver (2-2, 7.22 ERA).

This game is a pick’em at DraftKings Sportsbook, with both teams having -110 odds to win. The run total is set at 11. When this series wraps, the Diamondbacks return home to welcome the St. Louis Cardinals to town for a three-game series starting Monday. The Reds will hit the road for a three-game divisional series against the Milwaukee Brewers that begins on Monday.

Diamondbacks-Reds picks: Sunday, July 23

Injury report

Diamondbacks

Day-to-day: C Gabriel Moreno (shoulder)

Out: SP Merrill Kelly (calf), SP Zach Davies (back)

Reds

Out: SP Hunter Greene (hip), 2B Kevin Newman (stomach)

Starting pitchers

Jose Ruiz vs. Luke Weaver

Ruiz will make his 34th appearance of the season, but his first start. In fact, this will be just the second start of his career and the first since 2019. Ruiz hasn’t pitched more than two innings this season, so this one looks like it will be a bullpen day for Arizona. The righty last pitched an inning against Cincinnati on Friday and walked one while striking out two.

Weaver will start his 17th game of the year and it comes against his former team, as he was with Arizona from 2019-2022. Weaver has struggled of late, allowing nine earned runs over his last two starts. He gave up four earned runs on four hits in 2.2 innings of work against the San Francisco Giants his last time out. Weaver struck out six and walked one but didn’t factor into the decision.

Over/Under pick

The series' first two games finished with 15 and six runs scored, respectively. Cincy has scored at least three runs in five straight games. Weaver on the mound suggests you should take the over, but 12 combined runs are a lot when Arizona seems content working through its bullpen on Sunday.

Pick: Under 11.5

Moneyline pick

The Reds have won four games in a row, while the D-backs have dropped three consecutive games. If Weaver can bounce back on the mound, he should get the run support needed to help Cincinnati pull off a sweep.

Pick: Reds